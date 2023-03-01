The bizarre Japanese law that makes kidnapping legal
TOKYO, Mar 20 (60 Minutes Australia) - It sounds completely crazy, but in Japan it is actually legal to kidnap children.
Yes, legal. In that country a bizarre law allows a parent in a failed marriage to literally abduct the kids and run off into the night. It’s possible because co-parenting is not an option for disgruntled couples who are divorcing. Sole custody is automatically awarded to the mother or father who was last living with the children. That parent is also given the power to block the other parent’s access. While Japan is entitled to make any strange rules it wants, 82 Australian kids have been innocently caught up in this mess. ...continue reading
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 20
Screen time has limited effects on toddlers' development: Japan study
Japan Times - Mar 19
Spending an hour or more in front of digital devices each day has a more limited effect on 2-year-olds’ growth and development than previously thought, a recent study by Japanese researchers has shown, providing fresh insight into the possible risks of the use of digital devices on toddlers.
Basic Japanese phrases for travellers
TabiEats - Mar 18
A list of our top 10 useful phrases that you should know before coming to Japan.
Japan shoots for 400,000 foreign students by 2033
Nikkei - Mar 18
The Japanese government has set a target of having 400,000 foreign students studying in the country by 2033, hoping to encourage them to work in the country after they graduate.
Masks not required at schools from new semester
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology notified boards of education nationwide on Friday that it is basically unnecessary to wear a mask as a countermeasure against COVID in schools from the new semester.
Children caught up in Japan's bizarre divorce laws
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 17
Exposing the strange law that allows children to be legally kidnapped. Australians torn apart by the way Japanese society deals with disputed divorce cases and battles over child custody.
How the Japanese Words for Parents Lost Out to English
Unseen Japan - Mar 17
"Mama" and "papa" are such ubiquitous parental terms in Japan that it's easy to forget they're foreign words - words the Japanese government once tried to ban.
Girls aspiring to become 'manga artists'
TV Asahi News - Mar 16
The popularity of "manga artists" and "scholars" soared this year in a survey of "what you want to be when you grow up?"
Reviving Japan's Hajichi body art tradition
Al Jazeera - Mar 16
This Japanese artist has a mission to revive Okinawa’s Indigenous body art tradition called hajichi.
Japanese Transgender Worker’s Harassment Case Victory Could Signal Change
jdsupra.com - Mar 16
In what has been deemed a rare and landmark case, Japanese labor authorities have recognized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) harassment as a work-related disease eligible for workers’ compensation benefits for the first time.
Female suicides in Japan rise in 2022 for 3rd straight year
Kyodo - Mar 14
The number of women committing suicide in Japan increased for the third straight year in 2022, rising 67 from the previous year to 7,135, government data showed Tuesday, with the upward trend apparently fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
4 Tips for Acing the JET Programme Interview
jobsinjapan.com - Mar 14
In this article I’ll tell you the 4 tips I used to pass the Jet Programme interview not once but twice!
How did Japan become Buddhist? - History of Religions
Kings and Generals - Mar 10
Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the history of Japan and history of religions continues with an episode on how Japan became Buddhist.
Japan remains 2nd worst in int'l ranking for women in workforce
Kyodo - Mar 08
Japan ranked second from last among developed nations with regard to the role and influence of women in the workforce for the seventh straight year, according to an index compiled by British magazine The Economist.
Japan's new policy on reduced student loans for those with babies
South China Morning Post - Mar 05
Japan's ruling party has proposed to reduce student debt for those who have children. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has come under fire for proposing this move.
Teenage boy slashes classmate with knife at Hiroshima school
Kyodo - Mar 04
A 13-year-old boy slashed a classmate with a kitchen knife at a junior high school in Hiroshima on Friday, causing minor injuries to the victim, the local education board said, in the second knife attack to take place in a Japanese school this week.
