The bizarre Japanese law that makes kidnapping legal

Yes, legal. In that country a bizarre law allows a parent in a failed marriage to literally abduct the kids and run off into the night. It’s possible because co-parenting is not an option for disgruntled couples who are divorcing. Sole custody is automatically awarded to the mother or father who was last living with the children. That parent is also given the power to block the other parent’s access. While Japan is entitled to make any strange rules it wants, 82 Australian kids have been innocently caught up in this mess. ...continue reading