Tokyo's cherry trees set for earliest full bloom in 70 years
TV Asahi News / NOJ -- Mar 20
The Yoshino cherry trees in Tokyo are likely to reach their peak soon with the Japan Meteorological Agency expected to report the flowers are in full bloom as early as Monday afternoon.
Monday's forecast maximum temperature for Tokyo is 19C, which is as warm as mid-April, and the cherry blossoms are likely to bloom further.
If full bloom is announced on Monday, it will be the earliest full bloom announcement in Tokyo since 1953.
The best time to see the flowers is usually about a week after they are in full bloom. ...continue reading
The bizarre Japanese law that makes kidnapping legal
It sounds completely crazy, but in Japan it is actually legal to kidnap children.
Tokyo expected to hit full bloom Monday
People are enjoying cherry blossom viewing parties at Ueno Park for the first time in four years.
Sota Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history to hold 6 major titles
Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.
Man arrested for arson after fire kills 3 at his family home in Nagano
A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday for arson after a fire gutted the house where he lived in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano, apparently killing three of his family members, police said.
Screen time has limited effects on toddlers' development: Japan study
Spending an hour or more in front of digital devices each day has a more limited effect on 2-year-olds’ growth and development than previously thought, a recent study by Japanese researchers has shown, providing fresh insight into the possible risks of the use of digital devices on toddlers.
Japan’s ‘evaporated’ people: Inside an industry that helps people disappear
In Japan, as some 80,000 people go missing every year, according to data from the National Police Agency. Some are later found, but others vanish completely, becoming what’s described as an “evaporated person” or johatsu-sha.
Doomsday prepping in Japan: Inside one woman’s living-room bunker
Tokyo residents are being told to prepare for X Day. That’s the day when a potential massive earthquake could strike the city.
Is This Japan's Greatest Playwright?
Chikamatsu Monzaemon (1653 – 1725) is widely considered the most important playwright in Japanese history, and in particular, in the 12 plays originally written by him that continue to be performed on the kabuki stage.
Trademark ‘pudding fling’ draws crowds to Japanese coffee shop after taste of TikTok fame
Tourists have been flocking to the Heckeln coffee shop in Tokyo to see its owner Shizuo Mori dislodge caramel sauce puddings from their tins.
Japanese prime minister lays out plan to reverse falling birth rate
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has laid out his vision to reverse Japan's plummeting birth rate, a key pillar of which is boosting parental leave benefits.
Tokyo train fares rise to cover accessibility upgrades and reduced demand
Train riders from Tokyo to Osaka are set to see fares go up as railways spend on accessibility improvements and try to offset a drop in travel.
Ex-lawmaker ordered to return passport
Japan's National Police Agency is said to have requested the foreign ministry to order GaaSyy, who is now living abroad, to return his Japanese passport.
Tokyo Side Trips: 10 Places Around Mount Fuji
10 places to visit around Mount Fuji to inspire you for your future trip to Japan.
Basic Japanese phrases for travellers
A list of our top 10 useful phrases that you should know before coming to Japan.
Teenage girl arrested after saying she strangled man in central Japan
A teenage girl was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a man at a hotel in Toyama Prefecture in central Japan, police said.
