Tokyo's cherry trees set for earliest full bloom in 70 years

The Yoshino cherry trees in Tokyo are likely to reach their peak soon with the Japan Meteorological Agency expected to report the flowers are in full bloom as early as Monday afternoon.

Monday's forecast maximum temperature for Tokyo is 19C, which is as warm as mid-April, and the cherry blossoms are likely to bloom further.

If full bloom is announced on Monday, it will be the earliest full bloom announcement in Tokyo since 1953.

The best time to see the flowers is usually about a week after they are in full bloom.