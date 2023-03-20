Tokyo subway sarin attack remembered 28 years on

People in Tokyo are remembering the victims of the deadly sarin gas attack on the city's subway system nearly three decades ago.

On March 20, 1995, members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult released the toxic nerve gas inside packed rush hour subway cars on three lines in central Tokyo. Fourteen people died and about 6,300 others were injured.

At Kasumigaseki subway station on Monday, staff observed a moment of silence at 8 a.m., almost the exact time of the attack.

Bereaved relatives and passengers left flowers on a special stand inside the station.

Thirteen people have been executed for crimes perpetrated by the Aum Shinrikyo cult. The group's former leader Asahara Shoko, whose real name was Matsumoto Chizuo, was put to death in 2018.