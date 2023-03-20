Prosecutors will not file an appeal to top court in retrial of 1966 murder case

Tokyo prosecutors have decided not to appeal a Tokyo High Court decision ordering a retrial for an 87-year-old man convicted of killing a family nearly six decades ago.

Hakamada Iwao was sentenced to death for killing four people in central Japan in 1966. He pleaded innocent and sought retrials.

The Tokyo High Court on March 13 granted the retrial on the grounds key evidence was possibly fabricated by investigators.

Specifically, the court noted there was reasonable doubt that clothing found in a tank containing miso bean paste more than a year after he was arrested had been worn by him when the crime was committed.

The decision is in line with results of an experiment carried out by Hakamada's defense counsel.