Japan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for title

A home-run robbery, terrific pitching, momentum-squashing catches, a game-tying three-run home run, punching back, and ear-splitting noise and commotion: The World Baseball Classic semifinal between Mexico and Japan had it all.

Japan just had a bit more for 35,933 rowdy fans in the building and countless more across the globe.

Trailing by one run and its three best hitters due up, Japan walked it off in the ninth inning to beat Mexico, 6-5, on Monday night at LoanDepot Park.

Shohei Ohtani opened the final frame with a leadoff double, then Masataka Yoshida drew a walk, and Munetaka Murami finally ended the back-and-forth game with a two-run walk-off double that split the left-center field gap and sent Japanese players flying onto the field in a celebratory frenzy.

Later, Murami said he was hoping his walk-off double would go over the wall and into the seats, but he joked that he didn't have enough power to pull it off. After the hysteria, Team Japan stood on the third-base line, took its caps off, and bowed to the crowd in its usual display of honor and tradition.