Japan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for title
Japan just had a bit more for 35,933 rowdy fans in the building and countless more across the globe.
Trailing by one run and its three best hitters due up, Japan walked it off in the ninth inning to beat Mexico, 6-5, on Monday night at LoanDepot Park.
Shohei Ohtani opened the final frame with a leadoff double, then Masataka Yoshida drew a walk, and Munetaka Murami finally ended the back-and-forth game with a two-run walk-off double that split the left-center field gap and sent Japanese players flying onto the field in a celebratory frenzy.
Later, Murami said he was hoping his walk-off double would go over the wall and into the seats, but he joked that he didn't have enough power to pull it off. After the hysteria, Team Japan stood on the third-base line, took its caps off, and bowed to the crowd in its usual display of honor and tradition. ...continue reading
foxsports.com - Mar 21
A home-run robbery, terrific pitching, momentum-squashing catches, a game-tying three-run home run, punching back, and ear-splitting noise and commotion: The World Baseball Classic semifinal between Mexico and Japan had it all.
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 21
Police have arrested a 33-year-old mother on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of a baby in a coin locker at a station in Osaka.
ANI News - Mar 21
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the 41st Sapru House lecture on "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" in Delhi on March 20.
CNN - Mar 21
Sometimes newfound flower species are lurking where scientists least expect to see them — in parks, gardens and even in planters on balconies.
NHK - Mar 21
Tokyo prosecutors have decided not to appeal a Tokyo High Court decision ordering a retrial for an 87-year-old man convicted of killing a family nearly six decades ago.
Japan by Food - Mar 21
Shizuka visits Nikko for a wonderful luxury retreat in the mountains. She gets to witness an engaging fire ritual, where rhythmic chanting and the leaping flames of holy cedar transports you to an otherworldly scene.
NOJ - Mar 21
Actress Nanao publishes her second photo book for the first time in 10 years!
Al Jazeera - Mar 21
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on his way by train to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a trip that coincides with a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow.
iq-mag.net - Mar 21
Japan’s marquee international festivals are heralding a return to form with lineups featuring some of the world’s biggest stars.
Reuters - Mar 20
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new plan to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in investment to help economies across the region in everything from industry to disaster prevention.
NHK - Mar 20
People in Tokyo are remembering the victims of the deadly sarin gas attack on the city's subway system nearly three decades ago.
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 20
The Yoshino cherry trees in Tokyo are likely to reach their peak soon with the Japan Meteorological Agency expected to report the flowers are in full bloom as early as Monday afternoon.
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 20
It sounds completely crazy, but in Japan it is actually legal to kidnap children.
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 19
People are enjoying cherry blossom viewing parties at Ueno Park for the first time in four years.
Kyodo - Mar 19
Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.
Kyodo - Mar 19
A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday for arson after a fire gutted the house where he lived in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano, apparently killing three of his family members, police said.