Kishida heads to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on his way by train to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a trip that coincides with a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow.

Kishida will “show respect to the courage and patience of the Ukrainian people who are standing up to defend their homeland under President Zelenskyy’s leadership, and show solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine as head of Japan and chairman of G-7,” during his visit to Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday as it announced the trip.

Kishida will show his "absolute rejection to Russia's one-sided change to the status quo by invasion and force, and to affirm his commitment to defend the rules-based international order," the ministry's statement added.