Ohtani named WBC MVP after historic performance at plate, on mound

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.

Ohtani batted .435 with one homer, four doubles, eight RBIs and 10 walks as Japan joined the Dominican Republic in 2013 to become the only unbeaten champions of baseball’s premier national team tournament. Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP was 2-0 with a save and a 1.86 ERA on the mound, striking out 11 in 9 2/3 innings.

Shohei Ohtani's 2023 #WorldBaseballClassic Stats



Batting AVG .435 (10-for-23)

OPS 1.345



ERA 1.86

0.72 WHIP

11 Strikeouts in 9.2 IP

2 Wins, 1 Save pic.twitter.com/yghAFnkkEO — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 22, 2023

Flashing his 100 mph heat, Ohtani walked big league batting champion Jeff McNeil to begin the ninth before getting Mookie Betts to ground into a double play. ...continue reading