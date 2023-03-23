NTT to offer free anti-scam services for elderly
NTT東日本と西日本“特殊詐欺対策サービス”無償化
The push comes as swindlers who ask for money by phone under false pretenses have emerged as a growing social problem.
NTT East and NTT West say they will offer caller ID display and anonymous call rejection services without charge nationwide from May. Households that include a person aged 70 or older can apply for the free services.
Caller ID display enables subscribers to know who is making a call before answering the phone. Anonymous call rejection uses a recorded message to inform callers who choose not to have their number displayed that they can only get through by unblocking caller ID on their phones.
Outside the free program, caller ID display is about 3 dollars and anonymous call blocking around 1.5 dollars a month. ...continue reading
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
