Hokusai's 'Great Wave' print sells for record $2.8m in New York
Iconic image by Japanese artist fetches more than quadruple Christie's projected price
NEW YORK, Mar 23 (Nikkei) - One of the most famous of Japan's ukiyo-e woodblock prints has sold for $2.76 million at the Christie's auction house in New York, a record for a print by Katsushika Hokusai.
"Under the Well of the Great Wave off Kanagawa" depicts boats in rough waters with Mount Fuji in the background, and is part of the "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji" series. ...continue reading
Suntory jacks up whisky prices by 20 percent
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Suntory has announced that it will raise the prices of 11 domestically produced whisky brands, including Kakubin, starting July 1.
Hokusai's 'Great Wave' print sells for record $2.8m in New York
Nikkei - Mar 23
One of the most famous of Japan's ukiyo-e woodblock prints has sold for $2.76 million at the Christie's auction house in New York, a record for a print by Katsushika Hokusai.
Japan land prices recover from COVID to rise fastest in 15 years
Nikkei - Mar 23
Japan land prices gained the most in 15 years as a loose monetary policy and the lifting of COVID restrictions fueled demand for offices, condominiums and hotels.
Toyota to end Camry sales in Japan, ending 43-year history
Nikkei - Mar 23
Toyota Motor plans to discontinue sales of the Camry sedan in the Japanese market, focusing on countries where the automaker's 43-year-old flagship model remains popular.
NTT to offer free anti-scam services for elderly
NHK - Mar 23
Telecom giant NTT is joining efforts to fight telephone scams by offering free caller identification to households with older members.
BOJ's paper loss on bond holdings spikes tenfold
Nikkei - Mar 18
The Bank of Japan's paper loss on Japanese government bond holdings grew more than 10 times at the end of last year from three months earlier as rises in long-term rates undercut the value of the assets.
Japan Should Increase Liquidity in Labor Market: Kishida's Adviser
Bloomberg - Mar 17
Ken Shibusawa, a member of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new capitalism panel and chairman of Commons Asset Management, discusses the challenges the economy, the government and the central bank face.
Hot spring baths block Japan's geothermal potential
AFP - Mar 16
The hot springs at Tsuchiyu Onsen are beloved by bathers but also power a small geothermal plant, making use of an abundant yet barely tapped green energy source in Japan.
Japan's big firms offer largest pay rises in decades
nasdaq.com - Mar 15
Japan's top companies offered their largest pay increases in a quarter century on Wednesday, as the outcome of annual labour talks showed Japan Inc heeding Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's calls for higher wages to counter a surge in inflation.
Japan parliament endorses Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor
Nikkei - Mar 10
Japan's parliament on Friday approved academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, entrusting him with the formidable task of minimizing the side-effects of the central bank's protracted monetary easing and preparing the ground for an exit strategy once its inflation target is within reach.
Japan's producer prices up in February but pace eases
NHK - Mar 10
The prices of goods traded among companies in Japan rose in February. The increase was slower than the previous month due to slowing energy cost rises.
Isuzu launches first electric truck
NHK - Mar 08
Isuzu Motors is the latest entrant in Japan's increasingly competitive EV truck sector.
Japan runs record current account deficit in January
whtc.com - Mar 08
Japan logged a record current account deficit in January on persistent rises in the cost of importing fuel, government data showed on Wednesday.
Why Japan’s ‘shunto’ spring wage talks matter
whtc.com - Mar 08
Every March, management of major Japanese firms meet with unions for wage talks across industries that set the tone for employees’ pay in the new fiscal year.
Government's decision to raise Tokyo taxi fares is unreasonable, court says
NHK - Mar 07
The Tokyo District Court says the central government's decision to raise taxi fares in the capital is unreasonable as it forces taxi firms to raise fares regardless of their situations.
