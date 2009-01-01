The History of the Meiji-za (1873 – 2023)
Kabuki In-Depth -- Mar 23
Next month, the kabuki world will celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Meiji-za theatre, one of the most important venues during the Meiji period of transition and reform.
In this video, we give a brief look at its history, focusing on its early relation to the Sadanji line of actors. ...continue reading
Suntory jacks up whisky prices by 20 percent
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Suntory has announced that it will raise the prices of 11 domestically produced whisky brands, including Kakubin, starting July 1.
Keisen Jogakuen University set to close due to declining birthrate
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Tokyo's Keisen Jogakuen has announced that it will stop recruiting undergraduate and graduate students from 2024 onwards.
Yakuza-related police investigations hit three-decade low
Japan Times - Mar 23
The number of members and associate members of yakuza crime syndicates investigated by police in 2022 fell below 10,000 for the first time since Japan enacted the anti-organized crime law in 1991, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.
Hokusai's 'Great Wave' print sells for record $2.8m in New York
Nikkei - Mar 23
One of the most famous of Japan's ukiyo-e woodblock prints has sold for $2.76 million at the Christie's auction house in New York, a record for a print by Katsushika Hokusai.
USA vs. Japan averages highest viewership ever for World Baseball Classic game
theathletic.com - Mar 23
The World Baseball Classic championship between the United States and Japan on Tuesday night was the most-watched WBC game ever in the U.S., Fox Sports announced.
Robbery at Tokyo apartment leaves one suspect dead; 4 get away
Japan Today - Mar 23
One man was stabbed to death after he and four other men forced their way into an apartment in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district on Tuesday. The resident of the apartment stabbed the intruder in the neck during a struggle.
Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence
Taiwan News - Mar 23
Russia said on Wednesday that a division of its Bastion coastal defence missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands in the north Pacific, some of which Japan claims as its territory.
Japan land prices recover from COVID to rise fastest in 15 years
Nikkei - Mar 23
Japan land prices gained the most in 15 years as a loose monetary policy and the lifting of COVID restrictions fueled demand for offices, condominiums and hotels.
Toyota to end Camry sales in Japan, ending 43-year history
Nikkei - Mar 23
Toyota Motor plans to discontinue sales of the Camry sedan in the Japanese market, focusing on countries where the automaker's 43-year-old flagship model remains popular.
Tokyo cherry blossoms in full bloom, matching 2nd earliest record
Kyodo - Mar 23
Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on Wednesday in central Tokyo, matching 2013, 2020 and 2021 to become the second-earliest day in the year for the seasonal phenomena to occur since records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
NTT to offer free anti-scam services for elderly
NHK - Mar 23
Telecom giant NTT is joining efforts to fight telephone scams by offering free caller identification to households with older members.
Japan wins World Baseball Classic title
NHK - Mar 22
Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.
Ohtani named WBC MVP after historic performance at plate, on mound
sportsnet.ca - Mar 22
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.
'Outraged by the cruelty': Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine trip
euronews - Mar 22
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a surprise visit to Ukraine early Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day visit.
Model Jessica Michibata, friend arrested over MDMA possession
Japan Today - Mar 22
Fashion model Jessica Michibata and a male friend have been arrested at a hotel in Tokyo on suspicion of possessing the synthetic drug MDMA, police said.
