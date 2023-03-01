Keisen Jogakuen University set to close due to declining birthrate

Keisen Jogakuen University and its graduate school in Tama City, Tokyo, will stop recruiting students from 2024 onwards on the premise of closing.

According to the school corporation, due to the declining population of 18-year-olds and the growing desire to co-educate, the number of enrollees has continued to fall short of capacity in recent years, making it difficult to secure operating expenses for the university.

In 2022, there were about 160 students enrolled for 290 students. Keisen Jogakuen Junior High School and High School, which are owned by the same educational corporation, will continue to operate. ...continue reading