Suntory jacks up whisky prices by 20 percent

Suntory has announced that it will raise the prices of 11 domestically produced whisky brands, including Kakubin, starting July 1.

Suntory's 700ml "Kakubin" will rise from 1,590 yen to 1,910 yen before tax, while "Suntory Whiskey Old" will rise from 1,880 yen to 2,250 yen, marking an increase in prices for the first time in seven years.

Suntory explained that the reason for the price hike was the steep rise in raw materials and transportation costs, as well as capital investments of 10 billion yen to expand storage facilities to ensure stable supplies.