GaaSyy ordered to return passport
TOKYO, Mar 23 (Kyodo) - Japan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday ordered a popular online personality and former lawmaker, currently residing overseas and known as GaaSyy, to return his passport after police obtained an arrest warrant for him over celebrity defamation threat allegations.
Tokyo police plan to put the 51-year-old, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, on an international wanted list through the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, according to investigative sources.
The police have asked the ministry to confiscate his passport after obtaining the warrant on March 16. The travel document will become void unless it is returned by the end of April 13....continue reading
Kyodo - Mar 23
Kyodo - Mar 23
Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence
Taiwan News - Mar 23
Taiwan News - Mar 23
'Outraged by the cruelty': Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine trip
euronews - Mar 22
euronews - Mar 22
Japan's prime minister gets standing ovation in Delhi
ANI News - Mar 21
ANI News - Mar 21
Kishida heads to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy
Al Jazeera - Mar 21
Al Jazeera - Mar 21
Japan plans $75 bln investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China
Reuters - Mar 20
Reuters - Mar 20
Germany, Japan look to reduce dependence on trade with China
DW News - Mar 19
DW News - Mar 19
Japanese prime minister lays out plan to reverse falling birth rate
NHK - Mar 18
NHK - Mar 18
Ex-lawmaker ordered to return passport
NHK - Mar 18
NHK - Mar 18
Tokyo ordered to pay damages for detained Nepalese man's death
NHK - Mar 18
NHK - Mar 18
Taiwan bids farewell to beloved Hokkien-speaking Japanese diplomat
Formosa TV - Mar 18
Formosa TV - Mar 18
Japan, SKorea take steps to restore ties
manilatimes.net - Mar 17
manilatimes.net - Mar 17
Kishida and Yoon bond over sukiyaki, omurice and beer in Ginza
Nikkei - Mar 17
Nikkei - Mar 17
Absentee lawmaker expelled from Japan's Upper House
NHK - Mar 15
NHK - Mar 15
Japan OKs bill to reform sexual offense charge, raise age of consent
Kyodo - Mar 14
Kyodo - Mar 14
Japan city stumbles over plan to recognize foreigners as citizens
Kyodo - Mar 09
Kyodo - Mar 09
