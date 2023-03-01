Hideki Tojo - The Face of Japan Militarism in WWII
The association was intended to portray the latter as the Japanese equivalent of the other two totalitarian leaders. In reality prime minister, war minister, and army Chief of Staff Hideki Tojo was never an absolute ruler.
Even though he concentrated considerable political and military power into his hands, his was never a dictator. His authority was always subordinate to Emperor Hirohito and he was frequently undermined by political opponents.
Nonetheless, his responsibility in initiating the second Sino-Japanese war and extending World War II to the Pacific Theater is unquestionable.
As head of both the Japanese government and the Japanese military he would ultimately be accountable for the brutal treatment of civilians and prisoners of war. ...continue reading
Biographics - Mar 24
Allied propaganda posters during World War II frequently featured the characters of the three axis leaders: the German one with the moustache, the big jawed Italian and the stern bespect Japanese General.
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Tokyo's Keisen Jogakuen has announced that it will stop recruiting undergraduate and graduate students from 2024 onwards.
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 20
It sounds completely crazy, but in Japan it is actually legal to kidnap children.
Japan Times - Mar 19
Spending an hour or more in front of digital devices each day has a more limited effect on 2-year-olds’ growth and development than previously thought, a recent study by Japanese researchers has shown, providing fresh insight into the possible risks of the use of digital devices on toddlers.
TabiEats - Mar 18
A list of our top 10 useful phrases that you should know before coming to Japan.
Nikkei - Mar 18
The Japanese government has set a target of having 400,000 foreign students studying in the country by 2033, hoping to encourage them to work in the country after they graduate.
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology notified boards of education nationwide on Friday that it is basically unnecessary to wear a mask as a countermeasure against COVID in schools from the new semester.
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 17
Exposing the strange law that allows children to be legally kidnapped. Australians torn apart by the way Japanese society deals with disputed divorce cases and battles over child custody.
Unseen Japan - Mar 17
"Mama" and "papa" are such ubiquitous parental terms in Japan that it's easy to forget they're foreign words - words the Japanese government once tried to ban.
TV Asahi News - Mar 16
The popularity of "manga artists" and "scholars" soared this year in a survey of "what you want to be when you grow up?"
Al Jazeera - Mar 16
This Japanese artist has a mission to revive Okinawa’s Indigenous body art tradition called hajichi.
jdsupra.com - Mar 16
In what has been deemed a rare and landmark case, Japanese labor authorities have recognized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) harassment as a work-related disease eligible for workers’ compensation benefits for the first time.
Kyodo - Mar 14
The number of women committing suicide in Japan increased for the third straight year in 2022, rising 67 from the previous year to 7,135, government data showed Tuesday, with the upward trend apparently fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
jobsinjapan.com - Mar 14
In this article I’ll tell you the 4 tips I used to pass the Jet Programme interview not once but twice!
Kings and Generals - Mar 10
Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the history of Japan and history of religions continues with an episode on how Japan became Buddhist.
Kyodo - Mar 08
Japan ranked second from last among developed nations with regard to the role and influence of women in the workforce for the seventh straight year, according to an index compiled by British magazine The Economist.