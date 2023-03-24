New terminal building opens at Kumamoto Airport

A new terminal building has opened at Kumamoto Airport on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.

The airport was severely damaged by a major earthquake that hit the region seven years ago.

An opening ceremony for the new building was held on Thursday featuring Kumamoto Prefecture's popular mascot, Kumamon.

Construction started in 2021 after the quake caused the ceiling of the previous building to collapse. The new terminal was completed in January this year. ...continue reading