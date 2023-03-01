Kiribayama beats Daieisho in playoff to claim Spring sumo tourney

Trailing komusubi Daieisho by one win coming into the final day at Edion Arena Osaka, the Mongolian sekiwake prevailed in their scheduled meeting to create a 12-3 deadlock in the title race and force the tiebreaking match.

Daieisho started their first bout strongly, pushing and thrusting Kiribayama back to the edge. But as the komusubi looked to deliver a final push, Kiribayama slipped to the side and pulled off the reversal with a thrust down.