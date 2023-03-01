Kiribayama beats Daieisho in playoff to claim Spring sumo tourney
OSAKA, Mar 26 (Kyodo) - New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Trailing komusubi Daieisho by one win coming into the final day at Edion Arena Osaka, the Mongolian sekiwake prevailed in their scheduled meeting to create a 12-3 deadlock in the title race and force the tiebreaking match.
Daieisho started their first bout strongly, pushing and thrusting Kiribayama back to the edge. But as the komusubi looked to deliver a final push, Kiribayama slipped to the side and pulled off the reversal with a thrust down. ...continue reading
Kiribayama beats Daieisho in playoff to claim Spring sumo tourney
Kyodo - Mar 26
New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Kyodo - Mar 26
New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Japan's Shoma Uno retains world title to delight home crowd
Nikkei - Mar 26
Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.
Nikkei - Mar 26
Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.
USA vs. Japan averages highest viewership ever for World Baseball Classic game
theathletic.com - Mar 23
The World Baseball Classic championship between the United States and Japan on Tuesday night was the most-watched WBC game ever in the U.S., Fox Sports announced.
theathletic.com - Mar 23
The World Baseball Classic championship between the United States and Japan on Tuesday night was the most-watched WBC game ever in the U.S., Fox Sports announced.
Japan wins World Baseball Classic title
NHK - Mar 22
Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.
NHK - Mar 22
Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.
Ohtani named WBC MVP after historic performance at plate, on mound
sportsnet.ca - Mar 22
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.
sportsnet.ca - Mar 22
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.
Sota Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history to hold 6 major titles
Kyodo - Mar 19
Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.
Kyodo - Mar 19
Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.
Riding the Kiso Horse in Japan
DiscoverTheHorse - Mar 18
The Kisouma (Kiso Horse) is an ancient Japanese breed and a symbol of the Samurai.
DiscoverTheHorse - Mar 18
The Kisouma (Kiso Horse) is an ancient Japanese breed and a symbol of the Samurai.
Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda receives People's Honor Award
NHK - Mar 18
Retired Japanese wheelchair tennis star Kunieda Shingo has received the People's Honor Award.
NHK - Mar 18
Retired Japanese wheelchair tennis star Kunieda Shingo has received the People's Honor Award.
WBC: Japan beats Italy 9-3 to advance to semifinals
NHK - Mar 17
Japan has advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament with a 9-3 win over Italy.
NHK - Mar 17
Japan has advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament with a 9-3 win over Italy.
New Boston Red Sox Star Masataka Yoshida Looking To Make Impact In MLB After Stellar World Baseball Classic
newsonjapan.com - Mar 16
Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Chaim Bloom made two notable moves this offseason following a disappointing last-place finish in the AL East division.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 16
Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Chaim Bloom made two notable moves this offseason following a disappointing last-place finish in the AL East division.
Australia's baseball aces suffer the power of Ohtani
The West - Mar 12
Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.
The West - Mar 12
Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.
Can Japan win the World Baseball Classic for a third time?
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan are a two-time World Baseball Classic winner. However, it seems like a long time ago that Japan won those honours.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan are a two-time World Baseball Classic winner. However, it seems like a long time ago that Japan won those honours.
Former Japanese women’s national team player criticises federation for unprofessionalism
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan’s women’s national team finished second in February’s SheBelieves Cup held in the United States.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan’s women’s national team finished second in February’s SheBelieves Cup held in the United States.
Homecoming hero Ohtani helps Japan win baseball opener
france24.com - Mar 09
Major league superstar Shohei Ohtani was given a hero's welcome as he led Japan to an 8-1 win over China in their World Baseball Classic opener in Tokyo on Thursday.
france24.com - Mar 09
Major league superstar Shohei Ohtani was given a hero's welcome as he led Japan to an 8-1 win over China in their World Baseball Classic opener in Tokyo on Thursday.
Japan’s J-League considering a switch to an autumn-spring schedule to fall in line with major European leagues
newsonjapan.com - Mar 09
Japan’s J-League is considering a switch to an autumn-spring soccer schedule, which is the norm in the major European soccer leagues.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 09
Japan’s J-League is considering a switch to an autumn-spring soccer schedule, which is the norm in the major European soccer leagues.
Shohei Ohtani, other Asian stars chase World Baseball Classic glory
Nikkei - Mar 08
The fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic begins on Wednesday after a six-year hiatus, bringing together a constellation of star players from Japan, South Korea and others from around the globe.
Nikkei - Mar 08
The fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic begins on Wednesday after a six-year hiatus, bringing together a constellation of star players from Japan, South Korea and others from around the globe.
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7