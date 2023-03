Japan's Shoma Uno retains world title to delight home crowd

, Mar 26 ( Nikkei ) - Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.

After overcoming an ankle injury this week, Uno was not at his best but landed four clean quads in his "Air on the G String"/"Mea tormenta, properate" routine to earn 196.51 points and finish with an overall score of 301.14 points. ...continue reading