Harry Styles spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Japan
TOKYO, Mar 26 (NNN) - New Romance on the Cards? Harry Styles has been spotted passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski.
The As It Was singer, whose relationship with his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde ended in November, was seen locking lips with the Gone Girl star in Tokyo, Japan, in a series of photos and video footage obtained by MailOnline. ...continue reading
"I was beaten by my son with an iron pipe" - 'Knife man' dies in police shooting
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 26
A man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in his house in Izumi City, Osaka, on Friday night has been shot by police after his mother claim he had been "beating her with an iron pipe."
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 26
A man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in his house in Izumi City, Osaka, on Friday night has been shot by police after his mother claim he had been "beating her with an iron pipe."
Here's why Japanese gangsters are taking roadway authorities to court
Firstpost - Mar 26
Japan's notorious gangsters are taking the roadway authorities to court. Why?
Firstpost - Mar 26
Japan's notorious gangsters are taking the roadway authorities to court. Why?
Man indicted for killing university student with thallium
Japan Today - Mar 26
Prosecutors in Osaka have indicted a 37-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old woman in Kyoto last October by poisoning her with thallium.
Japan Today - Mar 26
Prosecutors in Osaka have indicted a 37-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old woman in Kyoto last October by poisoning her with thallium.
History of the highball, Japan’s popular whisky and soda cocktail
South China Morning Post - Mar 26
The simplest things in life are often the best: sharing a pizza with friends, watching the sunrise with a loved one or sipping a perfectly executed two-ingredient cocktail, such as a whisky and soda, on a sunny day.
South China Morning Post - Mar 26
The simplest things in life are often the best: sharing a pizza with friends, watching the sunrise with a loved one or sipping a perfectly executed two-ingredient cocktail, such as a whisky and soda, on a sunny day.
Harry Styles spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Japan
NNN - Mar 26
New Romance on the Cards? Harry Styles has been spotted passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski.
NNN - Mar 26
New Romance on the Cards? Harry Styles has been spotted passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski.
Kiribayama beats Daieisho in playoff to claim Spring sumo tourney
Kyodo - Mar 26
New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Kyodo - Mar 26
New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Japanese businessman climbs Mount Kinabalu in full suit and leather shoes
theonlinecitizen.com - Mar 26
Nobutaka Sada, the President of bespoke suit company SADA, has become a viral sensation after successfully climbing Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak in Malaysia, while wearing a full suit and leather shoes.
theonlinecitizen.com - Mar 26
Nobutaka Sada, the President of bespoke suit company SADA, has become a viral sensation after successfully climbing Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak in Malaysia, while wearing a full suit and leather shoes.
Japan's Shoma Uno retains world title to delight home crowd
Nikkei - Mar 26
Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.
Nikkei - Mar 26
Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.
Japan to end service of adding blank passport pages, last in G-20
Kyodo - Mar 26
Japan will scrap Monday a service allowing passport holders to add pages when they run out of space for visas and immigration stamps, becoming the last member of the Group of 20 to stop such a system.
Kyodo - Mar 26
Japan will scrap Monday a service allowing passport holders to add pages when they run out of space for visas and immigration stamps, becoming the last member of the Group of 20 to stop such a system.
EurekaMag digitizes scientific literature in European libraries for customers in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Mar 26
EurekaMag digitizes scientific journal articles and book chapters in European libraries since 2007. It serves its customer base in Japan with European literature particularly in the fields of medical and zoological sciences.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 26
EurekaMag digitizes scientific journal articles and book chapters in European libraries since 2007. It serves its customer base in Japan with European literature particularly in the fields of medical and zoological sciences.
Twin boys fall to death from 7th floor window
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 25
Two 2-year-old twin boys fell to their deaths from the 7th floor of their apartment in Nagoya City on Friday, with the possibility that furniture was used to step out of a window.
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 25
Two 2-year-old twin boys fell to their deaths from the 7th floor of their apartment in Nagoya City on Friday, with the possibility that furniture was used to step out of a window.
Weird things you should never do in Japan
Top Discovery - Mar 25
Japan's colors, views, and traditions have captivated tourists for thousands of years due to its one of the longest and most complicated histories of any nation on earth.
Top Discovery - Mar 25
Japan's colors, views, and traditions have captivated tourists for thousands of years due to its one of the longest and most complicated histories of any nation on earth.
Vietnamese woman acquitted of abandoning stillborn twins
NHK - Mar 24
Japan's Supreme Court has acquitted a Vietnamese woman of abandoning the bodies of her stillborn twins, overturning lower court rulings.
NHK - Mar 24
Japan's Supreme Court has acquitted a Vietnamese woman of abandoning the bodies of her stillborn twins, overturning lower court rulings.
Asian Dust reaches Japan for first time in two years
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 24
A meteorological phenomenon known as Asian Dust, or yellow sand, covered the skies of Niigata on Friday, the first such observation in Japan since May 2021.
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 24
A meteorological phenomenon known as Asian Dust, or yellow sand, covered the skies of Niigata on Friday, the first such observation in Japan since May 2021.
Scientists explain alien comet 'Oumuamua's strange acceleration
Japan Times - Mar 24
The quirky comet ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun.
Japan Times - Mar 24
The quirky comet ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun.
New terminal building opens at Kumamoto Airport
NHK - Mar 24
A new terminal building has opened at Kumamoto Airport on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
NHK - Mar 24
A new terminal building has opened at Kumamoto Airport on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
Entertainment Page: 1 | 2 | 3