Japan to end service of adding blank passport pages, last in G-20
Kyodo -- Mar 26
Japan will scrap Monday a service allowing passport holders to add pages when they run out of space for visas and immigration stamps, becoming the last member of the Group of 20 to stop such a system.
The Asian nation was advised to end the service by the International Civil Aviation Organization, which sets global standards for travel documents, over difficulties discerning such passports from counterfeit ones.
The move takes place as a revised Passport Act goes into effect Monday. Applications to renew a passport and reporting a lost passport will be done online as part of the changes. ...continue reading
Weird things you should never do in Japan
Top Discovery - Mar 25
Japan's colors, views, and traditions have captivated tourists for thousands of years due to its one of the longest and most complicated histories of any nation on earth.
Asian Dust reaches Japan for first time in two years
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 24
A meteorological phenomenon known as Asian Dust, or yellow sand, covered the skies of Niigata on Friday, the first such observation in Japan since May 2021.
New terminal building opens at Kumamoto Airport
NHK - Mar 24
A new terminal building has opened at Kumamoto Airport on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
Volcanic alert for Mt. Asama raised to Level 2
NHK - Mar 23
The Japan Meteorological Agency has raised the volcanic alert for Mount Asama from Level 1 to 2, warning people to refrain from approaching its crater.
Police urge cyclists to wear helmets ahead of mandate on April 1
Japan Today - Mar 23
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun urging cyclists to wear helmets before a helmet-wearing mandate goes into effect nationwide on April 1.
ANA to resume flights between Haneda and mainland China
NHK - Mar 23
ANA Holdings says it will resume flights between Tokyo's Haneda and mainland China on April 1 after a lapse of about three years.
Exploring Osaka For The First Time
Alina Mcleod - Mar 23
Osaka is a must for every itinerary in Japan. This city has a very different energy compared to Tokyo, considered to be the foodie capital of the country and home to many historical monuments.
Tokyo cherry blossoms in full bloom, matching 2nd earliest record
Kyodo - Mar 23
Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on Wednesday in central Tokyo, matching 2013, 2020 and 2021 to become the second-earliest day in the year for the seasonal phenomena to occur since records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Riding Japan's Northernmost Island Express from Hakodate to Sapporo Hokkaido | Hokuto Express
travelgeek - Mar 21
Today, we are traveling on Hokuto Limited Express from Hakodate to Sapporo in Hokkaido for 4 hours. Please relax and enjoy the Japan's northenmost island train.
Tokyo expected to hit full bloom Monday
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 19
People are enjoying cherry blossom viewing parties at Ueno Park for the first time in four years.
Tokyo train fares rise to cover accessibility upgrades and reduced demand
Nikkei - Mar 18
Train riders from Tokyo to Osaka are set to see fares go up as railways spend on accessibility improvements and try to offset a drop in travel.
Tokyo Side Trips: 10 Places Around Mount Fuji
japan-guide.com - Mar 18
10 places to visit around Mount Fuji to inspire you for your future trip to Japan.
Hotels in western Japan urged not to request foreign residents' ID
Kyodo - Mar 17
The government in the western Japan prefecture of Kagawa has called on local hotel operators to stop asking foreign residents for identification when they check in, local officials said Thursday.
'Harry Potter' theme park to open in Tokyo in June
Nikkei - Mar 16
Warner Bros. Studio Japan, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of the U.S. movie studio giant, will open a theme park based on the popular "Harry Potter" movie series in Japan on June 16.
Japan represents the epitome of honesty
WION - Mar 16
Japan has stood out as potentially the most honest country in the world. A place where most stolen items are returned to their rightful owners. So will other countries take inspiration from the Japanese?
