Alibaba to open blockchain lab to boost business in Japan
The lab will be a collaboration between Tokyu Land Corporation and Skeleton Crew Studio and will enable game developers to learn about new blockchain technology and explore business opportunities. Skeleton Crew Studio specializes in virtual reality gaming.
In addition, Alibaba Cloud will launch a blockchain node service in Japan later in the year. The plan is to offer a more user-friendly experience for developers using Alibaba’s cloud infrastructure.
At present, the incubation center will only be open to a small group of existing customers who are currently working on projects with Alibaba.
The tech firm is also planning a hackathon in collaboration with Hash Key, the Hong Kong-based digital asset finance company. The first stage of which will start on April 2 in Tokyo. ...continue reading
