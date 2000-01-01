Japan removes final BSE restrictions on Canadian beef
producer.com -- Mar 28
One of the last vestiges of the BSE disaster of the early 2000s in Canada will be ending now that the Japanese government has agreed to allow processed beef into the country for the first time in two decades.
While restrictions had eased in recent years following an import ban that was announced in 2003 after BSE was found in Alberta, Monday’s announcement removes the last beef trade barrier.
It follows the 2019 decision by the Japanese to allow beef from cattle older than 30 months.
Since 2018, the value of Canadian beef exports to Japan has risen from $215 million to $518 million.
Canada was declared as having negligible risk of BSE by the World Organization for Animal Health in May 2021. ...continue reading
Online passport renewal applications start in Japan
The Japan News - Mar 28
Japan’s revised passport law took effect Monday, making online applications for passport renewal possible without visits to relevant administrative offices.
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
indianexpress.com - Mar 28
A group of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday.
Japan removes final BSE restrictions on Canadian beef
One of the last vestiges of the BSE disaster of the early 2000s in Canada will be ending now that the Japanese government has agreed to allow processed beef into the country for the first time in two decades.
Japanese Penis Festival shrine distances itself from penis mascot
soranews24.com - Mar 28
Every spring, thousands of tourists from Japan and overseas descend on a shrine in Tokyo’s neighbouring prefecture of Kanagawa to celebrate one thing — the penis.
Japanese student dresses as Volodymyr Zelensky for graduation
BBC News - Mar 28
A university student in Japan has dressed up as Volodymyr Zelensky for his graduation ceremony.
Alibaba to open blockchain lab to boost business in Japan
beincrypto.com - Mar 28
Chinese tech giant Alibaba will open a blockchain laboratory in Japan next month in an effort to push Web3 adoption in the country.
"I was beaten by my son with an iron pipe" - 'Knife man' dies in police shooting
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 26
A man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in his house in Izumi City, Osaka, on Friday night has been shot by police after his mother claim he had been "beating her with an iron pipe."
Here's why Japanese gangsters are taking roadway authorities to court
Firstpost - Mar 26
Japan's notorious gangsters are taking the roadway authorities to court. Why?
Man indicted for killing university student with thallium
Japan Today - Mar 26
Prosecutors in Osaka have indicted a 37-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old woman in Kyoto last October by poisoning her with thallium.
History of the highball, Japan’s popular whisky and soda cocktail
South China Morning Post - Mar 26
The simplest things in life are often the best: sharing a pizza with friends, watching the sunrise with a loved one or sipping a perfectly executed two-ingredient cocktail, such as a whisky and soda, on a sunny day.
Harry Styles spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Japan
NNN - Mar 26
New Romance on the Cards? Harry Styles has been spotted passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski.
Kiribayama beats Daieisho in playoff to claim Spring sumo tourney
Kyodo - Mar 26
New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Japanese businessman climbs Mount Kinabalu in full suit and leather shoes
theonlinecitizen.com - Mar 26
Nobutaka Sada, the President of bespoke suit company SADA, has become a viral sensation after successfully climbing Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak in Malaysia, while wearing a full suit and leather shoes.
Japan's Shoma Uno retains world title to delight home crowd
Nikkei - Mar 26
Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.
Japan to end service of adding blank passport pages, last in G-20
Kyodo - Mar 26
Japan will scrap Monday a service allowing passport holders to add pages when they run out of space for visas and immigration stamps, becoming the last member of the Group of 20 to stop such a system.
EurekaMag digitizes scientific literature in European libraries for customers in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Mar 26
EurekaMag digitizes scientific journal articles and book chapters in European libraries since 2007. It serves its customer base in Japan with European literature particularly in the fields of medical and zoological sciences.
