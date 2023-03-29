Japan outlaws 'stealth marketing'

Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency has moved to crack down for the first time on the shady advertising practice known as stealth marketing.

It has designated it as an act banned under the law against unjustifiable premiums and misleading representation.

The regulation will take effect from October 1.

Stealth marketing involves advertising that blurs the line between people making genuine recommendations for products and services and paid promotions.

It called for words such as "advertisement" or "promotion" to be clearly displayed. ...continue reading