Search continues for missing crew member in Kyoto boat capsizing
The boat was carrying 25 passengers and four crew members when it tipped over in the Hozu River on Tuesday. Investigators say all passengers were rescued. One crew member died.
The popular scenic cruise offers a 90-minute experience along a narrow valley between Kameoka City and Arashiyama in Kyoto City, a famous tourist destination. The 16-kilometer course features views of cherry blossoms in spring and vivid foliage in autumn.
The trip attracts 300,000 tourists a year.
On Wednesday, a senior official from the operating company revealed what happened, according to interviews with two crew members.
He said the crew member steering at the rear of the boat missed the water with the rudder, lost his balance and fell overboard. The boat then hit rocks and flipped over. ...continue reading
