5 Things You Should Know Before Deciding to Study in Japan
However, there are several things to take into account before choosing to stay in Japan to study. For example, WriteMy essay services make study trips less stressful. They help complete all the unfinished projects before moving. But there are also organizational aspects to take care of, as well as the cultural aspect of the trip.
Want to plan a study experience in Japan you’ll never forget? Here are some of the most important things to consider before taking on your flight!
Budgeting and Study Ethic
Living and studying in Japan can bring many surprises. This is one of the most expensive countries to stay at, so prepare your budget wisely. As a student, you should pay attention to your expenses.
Find out the cost of renting the place, convenience store prices, transportation fares, etc. Always include more than needed. Don’t expect to get a job in Japan right away. It can be hard to study and work at the same time in this country. There are certain limits for foreign students related to work time too.
Another thing to consider is the study ethic in Japan. The educational system will be very different from what you may expect. It can be stricter here than in other countries. Many international newcomers get overwhelmed as Japanese schools tend to put a lot of pressure on the students.
Check the reviews from other people and watch some videos about students’ lives in Japan. When you are unsure if you can handle the Japanese studying pace, it’s better to take a shorter trip (maybe one semester). Or choose a preparation program that focuses specifically on gearing students up with the necessary skills for Japan.
Getting Familiar With the Language
Most study programs will require some background in the Japanese language from you. So be ready to take the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), but don’t be too frightened. There are a number of resources online that will help you get your Japanese to a level that will let you live comfortably in Japan.
Arranging Your Trip and Choosing a Program
Study all the requirements thoroughly before applying to a program of your choice. Your high school or college may be able to help you connect with a study abroad company or even manage the program themselves. There are different conditions for each program. You can go independently on a business class program or even fly to Japan as an exchange student.
If you prefer to plan your trip without the assistance of your school, there are several private companies, like CIS Abroad and IES Abroad. These services are very useful if you are looking to handle the logistics of your trip.
While this option may require more effort, it can be worth it if you want to stay in Japan for a longer period of time or organize the trip on your own terms.
That said, it’s crucial to pick a reliable program that best fits your expectations. Here are some excellent options to check out:
- The University Study Abroad Consortium has established partnerships with various universities. This includes those that facilitate the smooth transfer of credits. With a network of 800 colleges worldwide, this consortium can be perfect for international students.
- Was it always your dream to learn Japanese? KCP International Language school would help you a lot. They claim to have a proven system for learning the language fast, and many people seem to enjoy it as it has a high rating. Another similar program to check is the Meiji Study Program.
- Many students are worried about their expenses while studying in Japan. If you are one of them, the Center for Study Abroad can be a suitable opportunity for you. This program is specifically designed to take students with low funds. It provides them with affordable study-abroad options in Tokyo, Kobe, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.
- Cis Abroad is a program offering summer break for foreign students. It’s organized in collaboration with Seisen University and provides an enjoyable vacation experience. By following this program, you can get an opportunity to spend a few months in Japan with other international students. It even offers scholarships to eligible students.
Getting the Visa
If you are enrolling in any educational institution, including vacation or seasonal schools, you will need to apply for a Japanese Student Visa. Don’t forget to check visa requirements in advance to be on time according to your program.
Even though the Japanese government provides visa exemptions, such as for US citizens, these exemptions are only valid for short-term purposes. You can come for tourism, business visits, or conferences, but not long-term study.
The process of applying for a Student Visa typically takes around 5-10 business days once you decide to submit an application. However, an Application for the Certificate of Eligibility can make you wait up to three months.
Learning the Culture and Getting Ready
Studying in Japan will not take you a day or a week but months. That’s why it’s really important to get involved in learning the culture. Japan has a very distinct culture and way of life that can be contrasted with what you’re used to.
For example, even the country’s trash recycling habits are different. This may seem like a no-brainer and something a student would not usually want to worry about. But without the basic knowledge of culture and manners, it’s easy to get in trouble.
Even the laws and punishments can be far stricter. Before traveling to Japan, make yourself familiar with at least basic restrictions. You could also check the articles on the portal called Ciee.org. This website offers a lot of useful material for international students in Japan.
Conclusion
Studying in Japan, a country with a rich and diverse culture, can awaken a lot of excitement. However, it’s important to stay sober-minded, avoid spontaneous decisions, and make the study trip actually enjoyable. Following the points about studying in Japan above, you could make the most out of your journey.
A Day In History - Mar 30
For almost 700 years between the 12th and 19th centuries, Japan was ruled by a Shogun. This was the age of samurai and the formation of the modern nation of Japan. This period also saw the emergence of new ideas about love-making and marriage.
Voices of the Past - Mar 30
Beginnings, The Shaman Queen, The Rise of Buddhism 552 AD, The Fall of Korea 663 AD, Choosing A Capital 736 AD, Rise of the Emishi 774 AD, Embassies to China 717 AD, The Heian Court 1000 AD, Shogun 1184, Horsemen of the Apocalypse 1274
NHK - Mar 30
Mount Fuji has not erupted in more than 300 years, but Japan has a new strategy in case an eruption is imminent.
WION - Mar 30
Japan's government is promoting measures to reverse the low birth rate and population crisis, including increasing child support and encouraging more men to take paternity leave.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 30
Do you have an idea about going to Japan to study abroad? If so, you may already be familiar with the beauty of this country and know how many astounding opportunities you could come across in Japan.
BBC News - Mar 28
A university student in Japan has dressed up as Volodymyr Zelensky for his graduation ceremony.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 26
EurekaMag digitizes scientific journal articles and book chapters in European libraries since 2007. It serves its customer base in Japan with European literature particularly in the fields of medical and zoological sciences.
Biographics - Mar 24
Allied propaganda posters during World War II frequently featured the characters of the three axis leaders: the German one with the moustache, the big jawed Italian and the stern bespect Japanese General.
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23
Tokyo's Keisen Jogakuen has announced that it will stop recruiting undergraduate and graduate students from 2024 onwards.
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 20
It sounds completely crazy, but in Japan it is actually legal to kidnap children.
Japan Times - Mar 19
Spending an hour or more in front of digital devices each day has a more limited effect on 2-year-olds’ growth and development than previously thought, a recent study by Japanese researchers has shown, providing fresh insight into the possible risks of the use of digital devices on toddlers.
TabiEats - Mar 18
A list of our top 10 useful phrases that you should know before coming to Japan.
Nikkei - Mar 18
The Japanese government has set a target of having 400,000 foreign students studying in the country by 2033, hoping to encourage them to work in the country after they graduate.
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology notified boards of education nationwide on Friday that it is basically unnecessary to wear a mask as a countermeasure against COVID in schools from the new semester.
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 17
Exposing the strange law that allows children to be legally kidnapped. Australians torn apart by the way Japanese society deals with disputed divorce cases and battles over child custody.
Unseen Japan - Mar 17
"Mama" and "papa" are such ubiquitous parental terms in Japan that it's easy to forget they're foreign words - words the Japanese government once tried to ban.