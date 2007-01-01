5 Things You Should Know Before Deciding to Study in Japan

Do you have an idea about going to Japan to study abroad? If so, you may already be familiar with the beauty of this country and know how many astounding opportunities you could come across in Japan.

However, there are several things to take into account before choosing to stay in Japan to study. But there are also organizational aspects to take care of, as well as the cultural aspect of the trip.

Want to plan a study experience in Japan you’ll never forget? Here are some of the most important things to consider before taking on your flight!

Budgeting and Study Ethic

Living and studying in Japan can bring many surprises. This is one of the most expensive countries to stay at, so prepare your budget wisely. As a student, you should pay attention to your expenses.

Find out the cost of renting the place, convenience store prices, transportation fares, etc. Always include more than needed. Don’t expect to get a job in Japan right away. It can be hard to study and work at the same time in this country. There are certain limits for foreign students related to work time too.

Another thing to consider is the study ethic in Japan. The educational system will be very different from what you may expect. It can be stricter here than in other countries. Many international newcomers get overwhelmed as Japanese schools tend to put a lot of pressure on the students.

Check the reviews from other people and watch some videos about students’ lives in Japan. When you are unsure if you can handle the Japanese studying pace, it’s better to take a shorter trip (maybe one semester). Or choose a preparation program that focuses specifically on gearing students up with the necessary skills for Japan.

Getting Familiar With the Language

Most study programs will require some background in the Japanese language from you. So be ready to take the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), but don’t be too frightened. There are a number of resources online that will help you get your Japanese to a level that will let you live comfortably in Japan.

Arranging Your Trip and Choosing a Program

Study all the requirements thoroughly before applying to a program of your choice. Your high school or college may be able to help you connect with a study abroad company or even manage the program themselves. There are different conditions for each program. You can go independently on a business class program or even fly to Japan as an exchange student.

If you prefer to plan your trip without the assistance of your school, there are several private companies, like CIS Abroad and IES Abroad. These services are very useful if you are looking to handle the logistics of your trip.

While this option may require more effort, it can be worth it if you want to stay in Japan for a longer period of time or organize the trip on your own terms.

That said, it’s crucial to pick a reliable program that best fits your expectations. Here are some excellent options to check out:

The University Study Abroad Consortium has established partnerships with various universities. This includes those that facilitate the smooth transfer of credits. With a network of 800 colleges worldwide, this consortium can be perfect for international students.

Was it always your dream to learn Japanese? KCP International Language school would help you a lot. They claim to have a proven system for learning the language fast, and many people seem to enjoy it as it has a high rating. Another similar program to check is the Meiji Study Program.

Many students are worried about their expenses while studying in Japan. If you are one of them, the Center for Study Abroad can be a suitable opportunity for you. This program is specifically designed to take students with low funds. It provides them with affordable study-abroad options in Tokyo, Kobe, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

Cis Abroad is a program offering summer break for foreign students. It's organized in collaboration with Seisen University and provides an enjoyable vacation experience. By following this program, you can get an opportunity to spend a few months in Japan with other international students. It even offers scholarships to eligible students.

Getting the Visa

If you are enrolling in any educational institution, including vacation or seasonal schools, you will need to apply for a Japanese Student Visa. Don’t forget to check visa requirements in advance to be on time according to your program.

Even though the Japanese government provides visa exemptions, such as for US citizens, these exemptions are only valid for short-term purposes. You can come for tourism, business visits, or conferences, but not long-term study.

The process of applying for a Student Visa typically takes around 5-10 business days once you decide to submit an application. However, an Application for the Certificate of Eligibility can make you wait up to three months.

Learning the Culture and Getting Ready

Studying in Japan will not take you a day or a week but months. That’s why it’s really important to get involved in learning the culture. Japan has a very distinct culture and way of life that can be contrasted with what you’re used to.

For example, even the country’s trash recycling habits are different. This may seem like a no-brainer and something a student would not usually want to worry about. But without the basic knowledge of culture and manners, it’s easy to get in trouble.

Even the laws and punishments can be far stricter. Before traveling to Japan, make yourself familiar with at least basic restrictions. You could also check the articles on the portal called Ciee.org. This website offers a lot of useful material for international students in Japan.

Conclusion

Studying in Japan, a country with a rich and diverse culture, can awaken a lot of excitement. However, it’s important to stay sober-minded, avoid spontaneous decisions, and make the study trip actually enjoyable. Following the points about studying in Japan above, you could make the most out of your journey.