Mixed-race student banned from school ceremony over hairstyle
【髪型理由に卒業式で“隔離”】ルーツがある黒人の伝統的な髪型「コーンロー」の男子高校生を「校則違反」理由に 「事前相談あれば・・・」教委釈明
republicworld.com -- Mar 31
Strict hairstyle regulations at Japanese schools have come under fire after a mixed-race adolescent who had plaited his hair into cornrows to honour his Black background was segregated from other students at their graduation ceremony.
The graduate, who has not been named, was instructed not to stand up and speak when his name was called during the graduation ceremony at his school in Himeji, western Japan, reported The Guardian.
The 18-year-old, who was born to a Japanese mother and an African-American father, claimed he plaited his naturally curly hair for the ceremony to make it look neater. He also said he had read about the cultural significance of cornrows online and from his father.
According to the school's rules, haircuts must be "clean and appropriate for a high school student," not "trendy." The guidelines do not specify braiding, but students are not allowed to bleach, colour, or straighten their hair. ...continue reading
Mar 31 (ABCテレビニュース) - ２月、姫路市にある県立高校の卒業式で、髪型が「校則違反」という理由で３年生の男子生徒が隔離されていたことが分かりました。 ...continue reading
Japanese city launches Edo period virtual town
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
K-pop idols win lawsuit over management who forced diets
The Tokyo District Court has dismissed a lawsuit from a K-pop group management company that was seeking 15 million in damages from former members of SKY GIRLS who quit the group.
Love-making, Marriage, and Punishment in Shogun-Japan
For almost 700 years between the 12th and 19th centuries, Japan was ruled by a Shogun. This was the age of samurai and the formation of the modern nation of Japan. This period also saw the emergence of new ideas about love-making and marriage.
Ex-breeder in Tokyo arrested for neglecting 10 dogs
A 46-year-old former dog breeder in western Tokyo has been arrested for alleged neglect of 10 dogs, police said Wednesday, noting that the number of animals he was taking care of at one point had reached over 150.
Japan to face 11 million worker shortfall by 2040, study finds
Japan may face a shortage of more than 11 million workers by 2040, a study has found, underscoring the economic challenges the nation faces as its population ages rapidly.
Search continues for missing crew member in Kyoto boat capsizing
Police and firefighters continued their search on Wednesday for a crew member of a boat that capsized in a river in Kyoto Prefecture.
Japan's poorest slum
The poorest slum in Japan is defiantly not what you'd expect. Japan is one of the richest countries in the world, but the difference between rich and poor is huge.
Mizuho and Line to scrap online bank project in Japan
Mizuho Financial Group and messenger app Line are preparing to abandon plans to develop smartphone-based Line Bank, Nikkei learned on Wednesday, after cost overruns and delays allowed competitors to hit the market first.
Japan outlaws 'stealth marketing'
Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency has moved to crack down for the first time on the shady advertising practice known as stealth marketing.
Kishida brushes aside speculation of early snap election
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he was not thinking about dissolving parliament, brushing aside speculation he could call a snap election in the coming months to solidify his standing within his ruling party.
New evacuation plan released in case Mount Fuji erupts
Mount Fuji has not erupted in more than 300 years, but Japan has a new strategy in case an eruption is imminent.
Children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs tended to have fewer food allergies
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023
Ohtani tops MLB pay list with record US$65 million
Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is to make a one-season MLB record US$65 million this year in salary and endorsements, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.
Japan legalises Paternity leaves but Japanese fathers 'afraid' to loose promotions
Japan's government is promoting measures to reverse the low birth rate and population crisis, including increasing child support and encouraging more men to take paternity leave.
Japan had weak basis for ordering 882 mil. COVID vaccine doses: audit
Japan's audit board has requested the health ministry provide supporting documentation for contracts with U.S and British coronavirus vaccine manufacturers after finding a weak basis for ordering a total of 882 million doses in fiscal 2020 and 2021.
