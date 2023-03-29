Mixed-race student banned from school ceremony over hairstyle

Strict hairstyle regulations at Japanese schools have come under fire after a mixed-race adolescent who had plaited his hair into cornrows to honour his Black background was segregated from other students at their graduation ceremony.

The graduate, who has not been named, was instructed not to stand up and speak when his name was called during the graduation ceremony at his school in Himeji, western Japan, reported The Guardian.

The 18-year-old, who was born to a Japanese mother and an African-American father, claimed he plaited his naturally curly hair for the ceremony to make it look neater. He also said he had read about the cultural significance of cornrows online and from his father.

According to the school's rules, haircuts must be "clean and appropriate for a high school student," not "trendy." The guidelines do not specify braiding, but students are not allowed to bleach, colour, or straighten their hair. ...continue reading