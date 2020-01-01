Japan, China set up military hotline ahead of foreign minister Hayashi's Beijing visit
日中防衛当局間の“ホットライン”設置が完了 近く運用開始へ
WION -- Apr 01
Japan and China on Friday set up a military hotline in an effort aimed to strengthen their capability of managing and controlling maritime and air incidents.
Such incidents have become a regular affair between the two neighbours, mostly due to China's aggressive patrolling of the disputed waters in the East China Sea. The development occurs ahead of Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's visit to Beijing this weekend. ...continue reading
Apr 01 (ANNnewsCH) - 防衛省は日本と中国の防衛当局の幹部をつなぎ、海や空での偶発的な軍事衝突を避けるための「ホットライン」を設置したと発表しました。 ...continue reading
Japan to restrict export of chipmaking equipment as it aligns with curbs by US
Japan said on Friday that it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.
Japan to face 11 million worker shortfall by 2040, study finds
Japan Times - Mar 30
Japan may face a shortage of more than 11 million workers by 2040, a study has found, underscoring the economic challenges the nation faces as its population ages rapidly.
Kishida brushes aside speculation of early snap election
Reuters - Mar 30
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he was not thinking about dissolving parliament, brushing aside speculation he could call a snap election in the coming months to solidify his standing within his ruling party.
Japan had weak basis for ordering 882 mil. COVID vaccine doses: audit
marketscreener.com - Mar 30
Japan's audit board has requested the health ministry provide supporting documentation for contracts with U.S and British coronavirus vaccine manufacturers after finding a weak basis for ordering a total of 882 million doses in fiscal 2020 and 2021.
Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missile at mock target in Sea of Japan
Reuters - Mar 29
Russia's navy fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
indianexpress.com - Mar 28
A group of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday.
Exploring new horizons: Japan's defense priorities
Center for Strategic & International Studies - Mar 25
With the revision of three key security documents in December 2022, Japan is charting a new course in its national defense strategy.
GaaSyy ordered to return passport
Kyodo - Mar 23
Japan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday ordered a popular online personality and former lawmaker, currently residing overseas and known as GaaSyy, to return his passport after police obtained an arrest warrant for him over celebrity defamation threat allegations.
Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence
Taiwan News - Mar 23
Russia said on Wednesday that a division of its Bastion coastal defence missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands in the north Pacific, some of which Japan claims as its territory.
'Outraged by the cruelty': Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine trip
euronews - Mar 22
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a surprise visit to Ukraine early Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day visit.
Japan's prime minister gets standing ovation in Delhi
ANI News - Mar 21
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the 41st Sapru House lecture on "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" in Delhi on March 20.
Kishida heads to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy
Al Jazeera - Mar 21
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on his way by train to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a trip that coincides with a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow.
Japan plans $75 bln investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China
Reuters - Mar 20
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new plan to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in investment to help economies across the region in everything from industry to disaster prevention.
Germany, Japan look to reduce dependence on trade with China
DW News - Mar 19
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Tokyo for a trip aimed at strengthening economic ties with Japan. Scholz has been meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The pair have been discussing ways to strengthen economic security and reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials.
Japanese prime minister lays out plan to reverse falling birth rate
NHK - Mar 18
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has laid out his vision to reverse Japan's plummeting birth rate, a key pillar of which is boosting parental leave benefits.
