Japan and China on Friday set up a military hotline in an effort aimed to strengthen their capability of managing and controlling maritime and air incidents.

Such incidents have become a regular affair between the two neighbours, mostly due to China's aggressive patrolling of the disputed waters in the East China Sea. The development occurs ahead of Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's visit to Beijing this weekend. ...continue reading Apr 01 (ANNnewsCH) - 防衛省は日本と中国の防衛当局の幹部をつなぎ、海や空での偶発的な軍事衝突を避けるための「ホットライン」を設置したと発表しました。 ... continue reading

Japan, China set up military hotline ahead of foreign minister Hayashi's Beijing visit

WION - Apr 01

Japan to restrict export of chipmaking equipment as it aligns with curbs by US

WION - Apr 01

Japan to face 11 million worker shortfall by 2040, study finds

Japan Times - Mar 30

Kishida brushes aside speculation of early snap election

Reuters - Mar 30

Japan had weak basis for ordering 882 mil. COVID vaccine doses: audit

marketscreener.com - Mar 30

Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missile at mock target in Sea of Japan

Reuters - Mar 29

Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

indianexpress.com - Mar 28

Exploring new horizons: Japan's defense priorities

Center for Strategic & International Studies - Mar 25

GaaSyy ordered to return passport

Kyodo - Mar 23

Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence

Taiwan News - Mar 23

'Outraged by the cruelty': Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine trip

euronews - Mar 22

Japan's prime minister gets standing ovation in Delhi

ANI News - Mar 21

Kishida heads to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy

Al Jazeera - Mar 21

Japan plans $75 bln investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China

Reuters - Mar 20

Germany, Japan look to reduce dependence on trade with China

DW News - Mar 19

