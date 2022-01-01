Japan's approval of history textbooks remains controversial: U.S. State Department

The United States' report on Japan's human rights in 2022 points out that Tokyo's approval of history textbooks remains a controversial issue for the sixteenth straight year.

The U.S. State Department's annual report states that this is the case particularly in its treatment of the country's 20th-century colonial and military history, as it has been in years past.

It says the education ministry guidelines include the principle that textbooks should align with the government’s official stance on issues.

The report also noted that textbooks failing to meet the guidelines are not authorized and are not available for use.

Earlier in the week, Japan yet again approved the publication of textbooks that contain either false or misleading claims about key territorial and historical issues between Seoul and Tokyo. ...continue reading