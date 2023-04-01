2 more Fukushima districts affected by 2011 nuclear accident declared livable

The Japanese government has allowed residents of two more districts near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to return.

An evacuation order for two districts in Tomioka Town was lifted at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

About 8.5 square kilometers, or more than 10 percent of the town, had been designated as a difficult-to-return zone following the 2011 nuclear accident. The two districts together account for nearly half of the zone.

Evacuated residents may now return to live in the districts, including areas near a two-kilometer section of the street known for its cherry blossoms.

The town hopes to increase its population to 1,600 in five years.

As of March 1, about 2,600 people from more than 1,100 households were registered as Tomioka residents.