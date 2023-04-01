2 more Fukushima districts affected by 2011 nuclear accident declared livable
12年ぶり 一部の避難指示解除 福島・富岡町の帰還困難区域
NHK -- Apr 02
The Japanese government has allowed residents of two more districts near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to return.
An evacuation order for two districts in Tomioka Town was lifted at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
About 8.5 square kilometers, or more than 10 percent of the town, had been designated as a difficult-to-return zone following the 2011 nuclear accident. The two districts together account for nearly half of the zone.
Evacuated residents may now return to live in the districts, including areas near a two-kilometer section of the street known for its cherry blossoms.
The town hopes to increase its population to 1,600 in five years.
As of March 1, about 2,600 people from more than 1,100 households were registered as Tomioka residents.
Apr 02 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京電力福島第一原発事故を受けて設定された福島・富岡町の帰還困難区域で、一部の避難指示が解除された。
Baseball: Yamanashi Gakuin rides ace to spring high school title
Kyodo - Apr 02
Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.
2 more Fukushima districts affected by 2011 nuclear accident declared livable
Deepest ever fish caught on camera off Japan
Sunday Island - Apr 02
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
An estimated 1.46 million people socially withdrawn in Japan, govt. survey finds
NHK - Apr 01
A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.
Schools shut down as Japan struggles with record-low birth rates
Al Jazeera - Apr 01
Japan’s Prime Minister has announced he's bringing in new policies to boost the birth rate, including doubling the budget for child-related policies.
Japan, China set up military hotline ahead of foreign minister Hayashi's Beijing visit
WION - Apr 01
Japan and China on Friday set up a military hotline in an effort aimed to strengthen their capability of managing and controlling maritime and air incidents.
Japan to designate lane for self-driving cars and route for drones
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
Japan to restrict export of chipmaking equipment as it aligns with curbs by US
WION - Apr 01
Japan said on Friday that it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.
Japan's approval of history textbooks remains controversial: U.S. State Department
Arirang News - Apr 01
The United States' report on Japan's human rights in 2022 points out that Tokyo's approval of history textbooks remains a controversial issue for the sixteenth straight year.
The obscure history of Japanese Sea Lords
PBS Origins - Mar 31
For 200 years, Japanese waters were ruled by self-proclaimed Sea Lords. They held immense political power and even helped integrate Japan into the early global economy. Despite this, medieval Japanese society labeled them "kaizoku," or "pirates."
Mixed-race student banned from school ceremony over hairstyle
republicworld.com - Mar 31
Strict hairstyle regulations at Japanese schools have come under fire after a mixed-race adolescent who had plaited his hair into cornrows to honour his Black background was segregated from other students at their graduation ceremony.
Japanese city launches Edo period virtual town
NHK - Mar 31
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
K-pop idols win lawsuit over management who forced diets
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 30
The Tokyo District Court has dismissed a lawsuit from a K-pop group management company that was seeking 15 million in damages from former members of SKY GIRLS who quit the group.
Love-making, Marriage, and Punishment in Shogun-Japan
A Day In History - Mar 30
For almost 700 years between the 12th and 19th centuries, Japan was ruled by a Shogun. This was the age of samurai and the formation of the modern nation of Japan. This period also saw the emergence of new ideas about love-making and marriage.
Ex-breeder in Tokyo arrested for neglecting 10 dogs
Japan Today - Mar 30
A 46-year-old former dog breeder in western Tokyo has been arrested for alleged neglect of 10 dogs, police said Wednesday, noting that the number of animals he was taking care of at one point had reached over 150.
Japan to face 11 million worker shortfall by 2040, study finds
Japan Times - Mar 30
Japan may face a shortage of more than 11 million workers by 2040, a study has found, underscoring the economic challenges the nation faces as its population ages rapidly.
