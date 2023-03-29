Deepest ever fish caught on camera off Japan

BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.

The species – a type of snailfish of the genus Pseudoliparis – was filmed swimming at 8,336m (27,349ft).

It was filmed by an autonomous “lander” dropped into the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, south of Japan. ...continue reading