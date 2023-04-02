Ryuichi Sakamoto, a godfather of electronic pop, has died
坂本龍一さん（71）死去 映画「ラストエンペラー」で日本人初の米アカデミー作曲賞
Sakamoto died on March 28 after a multi-year battle with cancer, according to a statement published on his website Sunday. "We would like to share one of Sakamoto's favorite quotes," the statement read. "'Ars longa, vita brevis.' Art is long, life is short."
The Japanese composer had an exceptionally wide-ranging career: he was by turns a synth-pop idol, the composer of both sweeping film scores and quiet, gentle sound environments, and a collaborator of such artists as David Bowie, Iggy Pop and Bernardo Bertolucci.
As a member of Japan's hugely influential band Yellow Magic Orchestra and as a solo artist, he was a grandfather of electronic pop music, making songs that influenced early hip-hop and techno.
Born on January 17, 1952, Sakamoto enjoyed a culturally rich childhood; his father was the editor for such postwar Japanese novelists as Kenzaburo Oe and Yukio Mishima. He began taking piano lessons when he was 6 years old, and later started writing his own music. As a teenager, he became enamored of the work of Claude Debussy — a composer who himself had been inspired by Asian musical aesthetics, including that of Japan.
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a trailblazing composer and producer who was one of the first musicians to incorporate electronic production into popular songcraft, has died at the age of 71.
Nara is absolutely magical and has the most adorable welcome greeters! Cute Deer, Amazing Temples + Traditional Japanese Food
Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.
The Japanese government has allowed residents of two more districts near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to return.
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.
Japan’s Prime Minister has announced he's bringing in new policies to boost the birth rate, including doubling the budget for child-related policies.
Japan and China on Friday set up a military hotline in an effort aimed to strengthen their capability of managing and controlling maritime and air incidents.
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
Japan said on Friday that it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.
The United States' report on Japan's human rights in 2022 points out that Tokyo's approval of history textbooks remains a controversial issue for the sixteenth straight year.
For 200 years, Japanese waters were ruled by self-proclaimed Sea Lords. They held immense political power and even helped integrate Japan into the early global economy. Despite this, medieval Japanese society labeled them "kaizoku," or "pirates."
Strict hairstyle regulations at Japanese schools have come under fire after a mixed-race adolescent who had plaited his hair into cornrows to honour his Black background was segregated from other students at their graduation ceremony.
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
The Tokyo District Court has dismissed a lawsuit from a K-pop group management company that was seeking 15 million in damages from former members of SKY GIRLS who quit the group.
For almost 700 years between the 12th and 19th centuries, Japan was ruled by a Shogun. This was the age of samurai and the formation of the modern nation of Japan. This period also saw the emergence of new ideas about love-making and marriage.