Over 30 dolphins washed ashore near Tokyo
“サーフィンの聖地”でイルカ30頭超打ち上げられる 500m区間に集中…なぜ？専門家は
NHK -- Apr 03
TOKYO, Apr 03 (NHK) - Thirty-two dolphins have been found washed up on a beach on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.
Early on Monday, police received reports of the stranded dolphins from surfers and others in Ichinomiya Town and neighboring Isumi City.
Ichinomiya officials say that the dolphins were spread along a 500-meter stretch of the two municipalities' coastlines.
Surfers tried to return the marine mammals to the sea, but three of them were confirmed dead. ...continue reading
Apr 03 (ANNnewsCH) - 3日朝、千葉県一宮町の海岸に打ちあがった32頭のイルカが発見されました。警察に通報したのはサーフィンをしにきた女性で、午前6時半ごろだったといいます。 ...continue reading
The reason Japan's crime rate will increase
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 03
Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.
'My Neighbour Totoro' play wins six prizes at Britain's Olivier Awards
NHK - Apr 03
A stage adaptation of the Japanese animated film "My Neighbour Totoro" has won six prizes at the Olivier Awards, Britain's most prestigious theater honor.
Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.
NHK - Apr 03
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a godfather of electronic pop, has died
npr.org - Apr 03
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a trailblazing composer and producer who was one of the first musicians to incorporate electronic production into popular songcraft, has died at the age of 71.
Why Nara should be on your bucketlist
Alina Mcleod - Apr 03
Nara is absolutely magical and has the most adorable welcome greeters! Cute Deer, Amazing Temples + Traditional Japanese Food
Baseball: Yamanashi Gakuin rides ace to spring high school title
Kyodo - Apr 02
Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.
2 more Fukushima districts affected by 2011 nuclear accident declared livable
NHK - Apr 02
The Japanese government has allowed residents of two more districts near the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to return.
Deepest ever fish caught on camera off Japan
Sunday Island - Apr 02
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
An estimated 1.46 million people socially withdrawn in Japan, govt. survey finds
NHK - Apr 01
A government survey has found that an estimated 1.46 million people aged 15 to 64 in Japan are in a state of "hikikomori," or withdrawal from society.
Schools shut down as Japan struggles with record-low birth rates
Al Jazeera - Apr 01
Japan’s Prime Minister has announced he's bringing in new policies to boost the birth rate, including doubling the budget for child-related policies.
Japan, China set up military hotline ahead of foreign minister Hayashi's Beijing visit
WION - Apr 01
Japan and China on Friday set up a military hotline in an effort aimed to strengthen their capability of managing and controlling maritime and air incidents.
Japan to designate lane for self-driving cars and route for drones
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
Japan to restrict export of chipmaking equipment as it aligns with curbs by US
WION - Apr 01
Japan said on Friday that it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.
Japan's approval of history textbooks remains controversial: U.S. State Department
Arirang News - Apr 01
The United States' report on Japan's human rights in 2022 points out that Tokyo's approval of history textbooks remains a controversial issue for the sixteenth straight year.
The obscure history of Japanese Sea Lords
PBS Origins - Mar 31
For 200 years, Japanese waters were ruled by self-proclaimed Sea Lords. They held immense political power and even helped integrate Japan into the early global economy. Despite this, medieval Japanese society labeled them "kaizoku," or "pirates."
