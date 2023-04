Over 30 dolphins washed ashore near Tokyo

, Apr 03 ( NHK ) - Thirty-two dolphins have been found washed up on a beach on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.

Early on Monday, police received reports of the stranded dolphins from surfers and others in Ichinomiya Town and neighboring Isumi City.

Ichinomiya officials say that the dolphins were spread along a 500-meter stretch of the two municipalities' coastlines.

Surfers tried to return the marine mammals to the sea, but three of them were confirmed dead. ...continue reading