Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.
中国からの水際対策緩和へ “陰性証明”5日から不要に
NHK -- Apr 03
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.
He said travelers flying from mainland China will not be asked for a negative test result taken within 72 hours before departure if they present proof that they have received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine.
He said the government made the decision based on the infection situations in and outside Japan and other factors.
Matsuno also said Tokyo will continue the random PCR testing of a limited number of travelers arriving from mainland China on direct flights. ...continue reading
Apr 03 (ANNnewsCH) - 政府は、一部で緩和していた中国からの入国者に対する新型コロナの水際対策を5日からさらに緩和する方針です。 ...continue reading
Japan's Most Advanced Station | Face-Recognition Ticket Gate in Operation
travelgeek - Apr 03
Osaka Station has installed the Japan's first facial-recognition ticket gate (hands-free ticket gate) in their new entrance.
travelgeek - Apr 03
Osaka Station has installed the Japan's first facial-recognition ticket gate (hands-free ticket gate) in their new entrance.
Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.
NHK - Apr 03
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.
NHK - Apr 03
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.
Why Nara should be on your bucketlist
Alina Mcleod - Apr 03
Nara is absolutely magical and has the most adorable welcome greeters! Cute Deer, Amazing Temples + Traditional Japanese Food
Alina Mcleod - Apr 03
Nara is absolutely magical and has the most adorable welcome greeters! Cute Deer, Amazing Temples + Traditional Japanese Food
A Journey to Mino, The Beautiful and Traditional Town in Japan
Ninja Walking - Apr 03
Mino, is a town with a traditional and beautiful Japanese townscape. This town is also the birthplace of a well-known hero. More details in the video.
Ninja Walking - Apr 03
Mino, is a town with a traditional and beautiful Japanese townscape. This town is also the birthplace of a well-known hero. More details in the video.
Cherry Blossoms in Japan (Tokyo) 2023
NOJ / TV Asahi - Apr 01
A 4K high-definition video of famous cherry blossom spots in Tokyo shot by the TV Asahi team.
NOJ / TV Asahi - Apr 01
A 4K high-definition video of famous cherry blossom spots in Tokyo shot by the TV Asahi team.
Online passport renewal applications start in Japan
The Japan News - Mar 28
Japan’s revised passport law took effect Monday, making online applications for passport renewal possible without visits to relevant administrative offices.
The Japan News - Mar 28
Japan’s revised passport law took effect Monday, making online applications for passport renewal possible without visits to relevant administrative offices.
Japanese Penis Festival shrine distances itself from penis mascot
soranews24.com - Mar 28
Every spring, thousands of tourists from Japan and overseas descend on a shrine in Tokyo’s neighbouring prefecture of Kanagawa to celebrate one thing — the penis.
soranews24.com - Mar 28
Every spring, thousands of tourists from Japan and overseas descend on a shrine in Tokyo’s neighbouring prefecture of Kanagawa to celebrate one thing — the penis.
Japan to end service of adding blank passport pages, last in G-20
Kyodo - Mar 26
Japan will scrap Monday a service allowing passport holders to add pages when they run out of space for visas and immigration stamps, becoming the last member of the Group of 20 to stop such a system.
Kyodo - Mar 26
Japan will scrap Monday a service allowing passport holders to add pages when they run out of space for visas and immigration stamps, becoming the last member of the Group of 20 to stop such a system.
Weird things you should never do in Japan
Top Discovery - Mar 25
Japan's colors, views, and traditions have captivated tourists for thousands of years due to its one of the longest and most complicated histories of any nation on earth.
Top Discovery - Mar 25
Japan's colors, views, and traditions have captivated tourists for thousands of years due to its one of the longest and most complicated histories of any nation on earth.
Asian Dust reaches Japan for first time in two years
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 24
A meteorological phenomenon known as Asian Dust, or yellow sand, covered the skies of Niigata on Friday, the first such observation in Japan since May 2021.
NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 24
A meteorological phenomenon known as Asian Dust, or yellow sand, covered the skies of Niigata on Friday, the first such observation in Japan since May 2021.
New terminal building opens at Kumamoto Airport
NHK - Mar 24
A new terminal building has opened at Kumamoto Airport on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
NHK - Mar 24
A new terminal building has opened at Kumamoto Airport on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
Volcanic alert for Mt. Asama raised to Level 2
NHK - Mar 23
The Japan Meteorological Agency has raised the volcanic alert for Mount Asama from Level 1 to 2, warning people to refrain from approaching its crater.
NHK - Mar 23
The Japan Meteorological Agency has raised the volcanic alert for Mount Asama from Level 1 to 2, warning people to refrain from approaching its crater.
Police urge cyclists to wear helmets ahead of mandate on April 1
Japan Today - Mar 23
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun urging cyclists to wear helmets before a helmet-wearing mandate goes into effect nationwide on April 1.
Japan Today - Mar 23
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun urging cyclists to wear helmets before a helmet-wearing mandate goes into effect nationwide on April 1.
ANA to resume flights between Haneda and mainland China
NHK - Mar 23
ANA Holdings says it will resume flights between Tokyo's Haneda and mainland China on April 1 after a lapse of about three years.
NHK - Mar 23
ANA Holdings says it will resume flights between Tokyo's Haneda and mainland China on April 1 after a lapse of about three years.
Exploring Osaka For The First Time
Alina Mcleod - Mar 23
Osaka is a must for every itinerary in Japan. This city has a very different energy compared to Tokyo, considered to be the foodie capital of the country and home to many historical monuments.
Alina Mcleod - Mar 23
Osaka is a must for every itinerary in Japan. This city has a very different energy compared to Tokyo, considered to be the foodie capital of the country and home to many historical monuments.
Tokyo cherry blossoms in full bloom, matching 2nd earliest record
Kyodo - Mar 23
Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on Wednesday in central Tokyo, matching 2013, 2020 and 2021 to become the second-earliest day in the year for the seasonal phenomena to occur since records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Kyodo - Mar 23
Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on Wednesday in central Tokyo, matching 2013, 2020 and 2021 to become the second-earliest day in the year for the seasonal phenomena to occur since records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7