Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.

The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.

He said travelers flying from mainland China will not be asked for a negative test result taken within 72 hours before departure if they present proof that they have received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

He said the government made the decision based on the infection situations in and outside Japan and other factors.

Matsuno also said Tokyo will continue the random PCR testing of a limited number of travelers arriving from mainland China on direct flights.