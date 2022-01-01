The reason Japan's crime rate will increase

Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.

Looking at the rape rates from the OECD, Japan is considered the safest country among other vast countries because molestation is not recognized as a rape crime. However, it is expected that sexual crimes in Japan will increase in their future. This is because the penal code has been revised, and cases that were not prosecuted before will now be recognized as sexual crimes.