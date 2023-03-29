Bird flu is so bad that Japan is running out of land to bury chickens
straitstimes.comstr -- Apr 05
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
Now there is a lack of space to bury dead chickens as more than 17 million birds have been killed nationwide since the bird flu season started in October 2022.
The disposal of carcasses must be done properly to prevent the spread of the virus or contaminating water supplies.
Local governments and farmers say there is a shortage of suitable land to bury the chickens, national broadcaster NHK reported.
Japan’s case highlights the need for countries to review how they deal with avian influenza, especially as record-breaking death tolls of birds due to the virus are becoming the norm around the world. ...continue reading
Bird flu is so bad that Japan is running out of land to bury chickens
straitstimes.comstr - Apr 05
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
straitstimes.comstr - Apr 05
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
Deepest ever fish caught on camera off Japan
Sunday Island - Apr 02
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
Sunday Island - Apr 02
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
Japan to designate lane for self-driving cars and route for drones
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
Japanese city launches Edo period virtual town
NHK - Mar 31
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
NHK - Mar 31
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
Children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs tended to have fewer food allergies
techexplorist.com - Mar 30
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023
techexplorist.com - Mar 30
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023
Scientists explain alien comet 'Oumuamua's strange acceleration
Japan Times - Mar 24
The quirky comet ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun.
Japan Times - Mar 24
The quirky comet ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun.
Japan Factory Tour - Inside Massive Mazda MX-5 Miata Production Line
FRAME - Mar 24
On this feature of the FRAME, we explore the Production line of the Mazda MX-5 and the CX-30. Take a look at the different methods to build such models in the Ujina factory in Hiroshima, Japan.
FRAME - Mar 24
On this feature of the FRAME, we explore the Production line of the Mazda MX-5 and the CX-30. Take a look at the different methods to build such models in the Ujina factory in Hiroshima, Japan.
How scientists in Japan bred mice with two fathers
DW News - Mar 23
Scientists in Japan have taken a small but important step that raises the prospect of same-sex couples producing biological children together.
DW News - Mar 23
Scientists in Japan have taken a small but important step that raises the prospect of same-sex couples producing biological children together.
11 Japanese Kitchen Gadgets Worth Buying | Japanese Food Gadgets
Kitchen Gadgets Zone - Mar 23
Japanese kitchen gadgets worth buying will give you aesthetic pleasure.
Kitchen Gadgets Zone - Mar 23
Japanese kitchen gadgets worth buying will give you aesthetic pleasure.
Newly discovered orchid in Japan has glass-like petals
CNN - Mar 21
Sometimes newfound flower species are lurking where scientists least expect to see them — in parks, gardens and even in planters on balconies.
CNN - Mar 21
Sometimes newfound flower species are lurking where scientists least expect to see them — in parks, gardens and even in planters on balconies.
Nest-building crows harass deer in Nara
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Nara's deer are getting annoyed with the "luxury" home building of crows.
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Nara's deer are getting annoyed with the "luxury" home building of crows.
Japan Releases Fully Functioning Female Robots
Motech - Mar 16
The idea of humanoid robots has been around for decades. But, with this ever evolving world this idea as of now, is not just an idea but a reality.
Motech - Mar 16
The idea of humanoid robots has been around for decades. But, with this ever evolving world this idea as of now, is not just an idea but a reality.
Japanese sushi restaurant adopts AI surveillance system after pranksters arrested
South China Morning Post - Mar 15
Kura Sushi, a major conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, has introduced a new function to its AI camera system, which it said will help detect and alert staff to suspicious behaviour.
South China Morning Post - Mar 15
Kura Sushi, a major conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, has introduced a new function to its AI camera system, which it said will help detect and alert staff to suspicious behaviour.
Japan's Recruiting Agencies Are Switching To Metaverse
newsonjapan.com - Mar 14
The Metaverse is taking a toll on the market. The high craze for this advanced technology proves it all!
newsonjapan.com - Mar 14
The Metaverse is taking a toll on the market. The high craze for this advanced technology proves it all!
Japanese astronaut Wakata returns from International Space Station
NHK - Mar 12
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
NHK - Mar 12
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon
space.com - Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
space.com - Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7