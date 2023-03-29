Bird flu is so bad that Japan is running out of land to bury chickens

Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.

Now there is a lack of space to bury dead chickens as more than 17 million birds have been killed nationwide since the bird flu season started in October 2022.

The disposal of carcasses must be done properly to prevent the spread of the virus or contaminating water supplies.

Local governments and farmers say there is a shortage of suitable land to bury the chickens, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan’s case highlights the need for countries to review how they deal with avian influenza, especially as record-breaking death tolls of birds due to the virus are becoming the norm around the world. ...continue reading