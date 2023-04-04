Japanese police arrest Marines after separate incidents in Okinawa nightlife district

Okinawa police arrested Lance Cpl. Alfredo Francesco Rubinstein, 21, of Camp Schwab, at 2:22 a.m. Saturday after he allegedly grabbed a restaurant employee, age 58, by the neck and lacerated the man’s forehead, a police spokesman told Stars and Stripes by phone Monday.

A day later, Pfc. Adrian Jesus Martinez, 20, of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, was detained after a woman said he grabbed her and threw her down, bruising her leg, the spokesman said.

Both Marines were held on suspicion of causing bodily injury, according to the spokesman. He said breath tests on both men measured their blood alcohol content at 0.12%, four times the legal driving limit in Japan. The men denied the allegations against them. ...continue reading