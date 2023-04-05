Japan to raise parents' income cap for subsidizing college education

Japan's education ministry has decided to raise the income cap for families with three or more children that can receive financial support for higher education such as universities.

The support includes reductions in tuitions and non-refundable scholarships.

The annual income cap for a household will be raised to about 6 million yen, or about 45,000 dollars, from April next year. The benefit is currently available for households with incomes of about 28,600 dollars or less.

Under the new plan, families in the new higher bracket will be able to receive financial aid equivalent to one-fourth of that given to the low-income families that are exempt from paying local taxes.