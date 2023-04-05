Trade show in Tokyo showcases fashion and tech

A fashion trade show has kicked off in Tokyo that's giving a look at the latest styles while offering a glimpse of how technology could reshape the industry.

About 750 companies including apparel makers and IT firms from Japan and around the world are taking part in Fashion World Tokyo.

An IT firm from Taiwan is showing off tech that could take the guesswork out of shopping from home. It lets people try on accessories on a screen.

Artificial intelligence analyzes a person's body shape. It then creates a virtual image of the item on the shopper even when they move.

A company from Kyoto is offering lifelike replications of fabrics. The patterns and textures are imaged in 3D to show how they would look in different lighting and shapes.