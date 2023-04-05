Trade show in Tokyo showcases fashion and tech
NHK -- Apr 06
A fashion trade show has kicked off in Tokyo that's giving a look at the latest styles while offering a glimpse of how technology could reshape the industry.
About 750 companies including apparel makers and IT firms from Japan and around the world are taking part in Fashion World Tokyo.
An IT firm from Taiwan is showing off tech that could take the guesswork out of shopping from home. It lets people try on accessories on a screen.
Artificial intelligence analyzes a person's body shape. It then creates a virtual image of the item on the shopper even when they move.
A company from Kyoto is offering lifelike replications of fabrics. The patterns and textures are imaged in 3D to show how they would look in different lighting and shapes. ...continue reading
Bird flu is so bad that Japan is running out of land to bury chickens
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
Deepest ever fish caught on camera off Japan
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
Japan to designate lane for self-driving cars and route for drones
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
Japanese city launches Edo period virtual town
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
Children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs tended to have fewer food allergies
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023
Scientists explain alien comet 'Oumuamua's strange acceleration
The quirky comet ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object found visiting our solar system, has been the subject of fascination since being spotted in 2017, including its curious acceleration as it hurtled away from the sun.
Japan Factory Tour - Inside Massive Mazda MX-5 Miata Production Line
On this feature of the FRAME, we explore the Production line of the Mazda MX-5 and the CX-30. Take a look at the different methods to build such models in the Ujina factory in Hiroshima, Japan.
How scientists in Japan bred mice with two fathers
Scientists in Japan have taken a small but important step that raises the prospect of same-sex couples producing biological children together.
11 Japanese Kitchen Gadgets Worth Buying | Japanese Food Gadgets
Japanese kitchen gadgets worth buying will give you aesthetic pleasure.
Newly discovered orchid in Japan has glass-like petals
Sometimes newfound flower species are lurking where scientists least expect to see them — in parks, gardens and even in planters on balconies.
Nest-building crows harass deer in Nara
Nara's deer are getting annoyed with the "luxury" home building of crows.
Japan Releases Fully Functioning Female Robots
The idea of humanoid robots has been around for decades. But, with this ever evolving world this idea as of now, is not just an idea but a reality.
Japanese sushi restaurant adopts AI surveillance system after pranksters arrested
Kura Sushi, a major conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, has introduced a new function to its AI camera system, which it said will help detect and alert staff to suspicious behaviour.
Japan's Recruiting Agencies Are Switching To Metaverse
The Metaverse is taking a toll on the market. The high craze for this advanced technology proves it all!
Japanese astronaut Wakata returns from International Space Station
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
