An increasing number of young people in Indonesia have been training to become carers for the elderly as part of a Japanese government scheme to employ foreigners with special skills.

Japan, with the world’s most acute ageing-population problem, is facing a dip in its domestic workforce, while Indonesia lacks local job opportunities.

Japanese army chopper carrying 10 crew members vanishes from radar near Okinawa

WION - Apr 07

A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, reported Los Angeles Times.

Iconic buddhist statue stolen from Nagano temple

NOJ - Apr 06

A 34-year-old man who stole an ancient wooden statue from Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City on Wednesday has been arrested after police identified him from security footage.

Young Indonesians train to become carers for Japan’s ageing society

South China Morning Post - Apr 06

An increasing number of young people in Indonesia have been training to become carers for the elderly as part of a Japanese government scheme to employ foreigners with special skills.

Trade show in Tokyo showcases fashion and tech

NHK - Apr 06

A fashion trade show has kicked off in Tokyo that's giving a look at the latest styles while offering a glimpse of how technology could reshape the industry.

Fighting Autism: Top 3 Reasons to Consider Spectrum Vitamins

newsonjapan.com - Apr 06

Treating and understanding autism, especially as a parent of a special child, can be difficult.

Osaka police nab two men for prank at beef bowl eatery

NHK - Apr 05

Two men have been arrested for a prank involving ginger garnish at an Osaka beef bowl restaurant and posting a video of their act on social media.

Japan replaces ‘maverick’ ambassador to Australia

AFR - Apr 05

Japan is replacing its outspoken ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, with a long-serving diplomat who is the country's current top diplomat in Turkey.

Bird flu is so bad that Japan is running out of land to bury chickens

straitstimes.comstr - Apr 05

Japan's worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.

Japan to raise parents' income cap for subsidizing college education

NHK - Apr 05

Japan's education ministry has decided to raise the income cap for families with three or more children that can receive financial support for higher education such as universities.

Japanese police arrest Marines after separate incidents in Okinawa nightlife district

stripes.com - Apr 05

Japanese police jailed two Marines on Okinawa in separate incidents over the weekend at a popular nightlife district outside Kadena Air Base.

Companies hold in-person welcome ceremonies for new employees

Japan Today - Apr 04

Many companies and organizations across Japan held in-person welcome ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first day of the new fiscal year.

The reason Japan's crime rate will increase

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 03

Japan is famous for having a lower incidence of sexual crimes compared to other advanced countries, according to statistics.

'My Neighbour Totoro' play wins six prizes at Britain's Olivier Awards

NHK - Apr 03

A stage adaptation of the Japanese animated film "My Neighbour Totoro" has won six prizes at the Olivier Awards, Britain's most prestigious theater honor.

Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.

NHK - Apr 03

The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.

Over 30 dolphins washed ashore near Tokyo

NHK - Apr 03

Thirty-two dolphins have been found washed up on a beach on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.