Young Indonesians train to become carers for Japan’s ageing society
South China Morning Post -- Apr 06
An increasing number of young people in Indonesia have been training to become carers for the elderly as part of a Japanese government scheme to employ foreigners with special skills.
Japan, with the world’s most acute ageing-population problem, is facing a dip in its domestic workforce, while Indonesia lacks local job opportunities.
Japanese army chopper carrying 10 crew members vanishes from radar near Okinawa
Iconic buddhist statue stolen from Nagano temple
Young Indonesians train to become carers for Japan’s ageing society
Trade show in Tokyo showcases fashion and tech
Fighting Autism: Top 3 Reasons to Consider Spectrum Vitamins
Osaka police nab two men for prank at beef bowl eatery
Japan replaces ‘maverick’ ambassador to Australia
Bird flu is so bad that Japan is running out of land to bury chickens
Japan to raise parents' income cap for subsidizing college education
Japanese police arrest Marines after separate incidents in Okinawa nightlife district
Companies hold in-person welcome ceremonies for new employees
The reason Japan's crime rate will increase
'My Neighbour Totoro' play wins six prizes at Britain's Olivier Awards
Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.
Over 30 dolphins washed ashore near Tokyo
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a godfather of electronic pop, has died
