Iconic buddhist statue stolen from Nagano temple

, Apr 06 ( NOJ ) - A 34-year-old man who stole an ancient wooden statue from Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City on Wednesday has been arrested after police identified him from security footage.

The 83cm tall "Binzuru Sonsha" is considered to bring good luck, with a legend suggesting it can heal the same body part as that stroked on the statue.

Police spotted the suspect driving in Matsumoto city, about 60 kilometers from Zenkoji, with what appeared to be wooden statue wrapped in something like a blanket.

The man admitted to the theft during police investigation.