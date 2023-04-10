Japan to create guidelines on use of AI chatbots in schools

The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.

The move by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology comes as the AI race is creating machines that are smarter than humans and disrupting a wide range of fields, from education to business.

Last week, the Italian Data Protection Authority imposed a temporary ban on the use of ChatGPT over suspicions that its developer OpenAI illegally collects vast amounts of personal data. The U.S.-based firm is set to present corrective measures and work to improve transparency, Italian authorities said Thursday following a video call with the firm on the matter. ...continue reading