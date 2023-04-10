Japan to create guidelines on use of AI chatbots in schools
Kyodo -- Apr 07
The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.
The move by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology comes as the AI race is creating machines that are smarter than humans and disrupting a wide range of fields, from education to business.
Last week, the Italian Data Protection Authority imposed a temporary ban on the use of ChatGPT over suspicions that its developer OpenAI illegally collects vast amounts of personal data. The U.S.-based firm is set to present corrective measures and work to improve transparency, Italian authorities said Thursday following a video call with the firm on the matter. ...continue reading
Fighting Autism: Top 3 Reasons to Consider Spectrum Vitamins
newsonjapan.com - Apr 06
Treating and understanding autism, especially as a parent of a special child, can be difficult.
Japan to raise parents' income cap for subsidizing college education
NHK - Apr 05
Japan's education ministry has decided to raise the income cap for families with three or more children that can receive financial support for higher education such as universities.
Japan school closes as the last two students graduate
Reuters - Apr 01
Aoi Hoshi and Eita Sato, age 15, are the only students left at Yumoto Junior High School in Japan's remote mountain village of Ten-ei, in Fukushima Prefecture.
Schools shut down as Japan struggles with record-low birth rates
Al Jazeera - Apr 01
Japan’s Prime Minister has announced he's bringing in new policies to boost the birth rate, including doubling the budget for child-related policies.
Japan's approval of history textbooks remains controversial: U.S. State Department
Arirang News - Apr 01
The United States' report on Japan's human rights in 2022 points out that Tokyo's approval of history textbooks remains a controversial issue for the sixteenth straight year.
The obscure history of Japanese Sea Lords
PBS Origins - Mar 31
For 200 years, Japanese waters were ruled by self-proclaimed Sea Lords. They held immense political power and even helped integrate Japan into the early global economy. Despite this, medieval Japanese society labeled them "kaizoku," or "pirates."
Mixed-race student banned from school ceremony over hairstyle
republicworld.com - Mar 31
Strict hairstyle regulations at Japanese schools have come under fire after a mixed-race adolescent who had plaited his hair into cornrows to honour his Black background was segregated from other students at their graduation ceremony.
Love-making, Marriage, and Punishment in Shogun-Japan
A Day In History - Mar 30
For almost 700 years between the 12th and 19th centuries, Japan was ruled by a Shogun. This was the age of samurai and the formation of the modern nation of Japan. This period also saw the emergence of new ideas about love-making and marriage.
The Entire History of Ancient Japan
Voices of the Past - Mar 30
Beginnings, The Shaman Queen, The Rise of Buddhism 552 AD, The Fall of Korea 663 AD, Choosing A Capital 736 AD, Rise of the Emishi 774 AD, Embassies to China 717 AD, The Heian Court 1000 AD, Shogun 1184, Horsemen of the Apocalypse 1274
New evacuation plan released in case Mount Fuji erupts
NHK - Mar 30
Mount Fuji has not erupted in more than 300 years, but Japan has a new strategy in case an eruption is imminent.
Japan legalises Paternity leaves but Japanese fathers 'afraid' to loose promotions
WION - Mar 30
Japan's government is promoting measures to reverse the low birth rate and population crisis, including increasing child support and encouraging more men to take paternity leave.
5 Things You Should Know Before Deciding to Study in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Mar 30
Do you have an idea about going to Japan to study abroad? If so, you may already be familiar with the beauty of this country and know how many astounding opportunities you could come across in Japan.
Japanese student dresses as Volodymyr Zelensky for graduation
BBC News - Mar 28
A university student in Japan has dressed up as Volodymyr Zelensky for his graduation ceremony.
EurekaMag digitizes scientific literature in European libraries for customers in Japan
newsonjapan.com - Mar 26
EurekaMag digitizes scientific journal articles and book chapters in European libraries since 2007. It serves its customer base in Japan with European literature particularly in the fields of medical and zoological sciences.
Hideki Tojo - The Face of Japan Militarism in WWII
Biographics - Mar 24
Allied propaganda posters during World War II frequently featured the characters of the three axis leaders: the German one with the moustache, the big jawed Italian and the stern bespect Japanese General.
