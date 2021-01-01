Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka
「桜の通り抜け」大阪造幣局で開催前に“特別観桜会” 招待されたお年寄りなど“ゆっくり”楽しむ
OSAKA, Apr 07 (Japan Today) - An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.
A total of 339 cherry trees of 140 varieties line a 560-meter long path on the grounds of the head office, according to the organization....continue reading
Apr 07 (関西テレビNEWS) - 大阪の造幣局では、「桜の通り抜け」が7日から始まるのを前に、一足先にお年寄りなどに公開されました。 ...continue reading
Skyscraper to open in Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife area
One of the latest editions to Tokyo's skyline is set to open in the capital's Kabukicho district next Friday.
Touring a Tranquil Japanese-Style Home
George Clarke is feeling at peace touring this home built with minimal and tranquil Japanese design cues.
How To Rent Bikes in Japan - Docomo Bike Share, Hello Cycling, LUUP
Heidi goes over the cost and process of renting bicycles in Japan from Docomo Bike Share, Hello Cycling, and LUUP.
Japan's Most Advanced Station | Face-Recognition Ticket Gate in Operation
Osaka Station has installed the Japan's first facial-recognition ticket gate (hands-free ticket gate) in their new entrance.
Travelers from China to Japan no longer required to have negative test from Wed.
The Japanese government says that starting on Wednesday it will not require travelers from China to show a negative coronavirus test result if they have been vaccinated three times.
Why Nara should be on your bucketlist
Nara is absolutely magical and has the most adorable welcome greeters! Cute Deer, Amazing Temples + Traditional Japanese Food
A Journey to Mino, The Beautiful and Traditional Town in Japan
Mino, is a town with a traditional and beautiful Japanese townscape. This town is also the birthplace of a well-known hero. More details in the video.
Cherry Blossoms in Japan (Tokyo) 2023
A 4K high-definition video of famous cherry blossom spots in Tokyo shot by the TV Asahi team.
Online passport renewal applications start in Japan
Japan’s revised passport law took effect Monday, making online applications for passport renewal possible without visits to relevant administrative offices.
Japanese Penis Festival shrine distances itself from penis mascot
Every spring, thousands of tourists from Japan and overseas descend on a shrine in Tokyo’s neighbouring prefecture of Kanagawa to celebrate one thing — the penis.
Japan to end service of adding blank passport pages, last in G-20
Japan will scrap Monday a service allowing passport holders to add pages when they run out of space for visas and immigration stamps, becoming the last member of the Group of 20 to stop such a system.
Weird things you should never do in Japan
Japan's colors, views, and traditions have captivated tourists for thousands of years due to its one of the longest and most complicated histories of any nation on earth.
Asian Dust reaches Japan for first time in two years
A meteorological phenomenon known as Asian Dust, or yellow sand, covered the skies of Niigata on Friday, the first such observation in Japan since May 2021.
New terminal building opens at Kumamoto Airport
A new terminal building has opened at Kumamoto Airport on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
Volcanic alert for Mt. Asama raised to Level 2
The Japan Meteorological Agency has raised the volcanic alert for Mount Asama from Level 1 to 2, warning people to refrain from approaching its crater.
