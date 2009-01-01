Ohtani gets pitch clock violation on the mound, at the plate
Starting against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani was hit with a violation in the top of the first inning while working against Cal Raleigh. Angels manager Phil Nevin said that his right-hander was not trying to violate the rule implemented this season by intentionally throwing a pitch before Raleigh was ready.
“Part of this rule, when we first put it in, there were some pitchers that were taking advantage of it and quick-pitching some hitters," Nevin said. “(Max) Scherzer did it in spring training, and they’re just trying to get away from that. In no way is Shohei trying to do that. It’s just his set position is a little different than most and I was trying to explain to (umpire) Pat (Hoberg) what he does.”
Nevin said Hoberg told them that while the pitcher can throw whenever he wants once the clock is in the final 8 seconds, before that the batter has to signal that he's ready in the box.
Ohtani was flagged again in the top of the sixth before his at-bat against Mariners reliever Matt Brash. Players have 30 seconds to resume play between batters. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Apr 07
Kyodo - Apr 02
Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.
taipeitimes.com - Mar 30
Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is to make a one-season MLB record US$65 million this year in salary and endorsements, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.
Kyodo - Mar 26
New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Nikkei - Mar 26
Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.
theathletic.com - Mar 23
The World Baseball Classic championship between the United States and Japan on Tuesday night was the most-watched WBC game ever in the U.S., Fox Sports announced.
NHK - Mar 22
Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.
sportsnet.ca - Mar 22
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.
Kyodo - Mar 19
Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.
DiscoverTheHorse - Mar 18
The Kisouma (Kiso Horse) is an ancient Japanese breed and a symbol of the Samurai.
NHK - Mar 18
Retired Japanese wheelchair tennis star Kunieda Shingo has received the People's Honor Award.
NHK - Mar 17
Japan has advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament with a 9-3 win over Italy.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 16
Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Chaim Bloom made two notable moves this offseason following a disappointing last-place finish in the AL East division.
The West - Mar 12
Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan are a two-time World Baseball Classic winner. However, it seems like a long time ago that Japan won those honours.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan’s women’s national team finished second in February’s SheBelieves Cup held in the United States.