Japan to offer military aid to ally nations in historic departure from post-WWII military pacifism
South China Morning Post -- Apr 07
Japan has said it will offer friendly foreign nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences.
The April 5, 2023, announcement marked Tokyo’s first unambiguous departure from constitutional rules that forbid the country from providing international aid that will be used for military purposes. The move comes as Japan tries to further strengthen ties with other countries to counter neighbouring China’s growing military capabilities.
Japanese army chopper carrying 10 crew members vanishes from radar near Okinawa
WION - Apr 07
A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, reported Los Angeles Times.
Japan has said it will offer friendly foreign nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences.
Tokyo 'coming alive again' as Japan sheds COVID-19 curbs, says governor Koike
CNA - Apr 07
Tokyo is buzzing again, with travellers returning to the Japanese capital as the country seeks to downgrade COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal flu from May, said its governor Yuriko Koike.
Japan replaces ‘maverick’ ambassador to Australia
AFR - Apr 05
Japan is replacing its outspoken ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, with a long-serving diplomat who is the country’s current top diplomat in Turkey.
Japan raises retirement age of civil servants
independent.co.ug - Apr 03
The retirement age for national and local civil workers in Japan was raised Saturday from the current 60 to 61 as the new fiscal year begins.
Japan, China set up military hotline ahead of foreign minister Hayashi's Beijing visit
WION - Apr 01
Japan and China on Friday set up a military hotline in an effort aimed to strengthen their capability of managing and controlling maritime and air incidents.
Japan to restrict export of chipmaking equipment as it aligns with curbs by US
WION - Apr 01
Japan said on Friday that it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.
Japan to face 11 million worker shortfall by 2040, study finds
Japan Times - Mar 30
Japan may face a shortage of more than 11 million workers by 2040, a study has found, underscoring the economic challenges the nation faces as its population ages rapidly.
Kishida brushes aside speculation of early snap election
Reuters - Mar 30
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he was not thinking about dissolving parliament, brushing aside speculation he could call a snap election in the coming months to solidify his standing within his ruling party.
Japan had weak basis for ordering 882 mil. COVID vaccine doses: audit
marketscreener.com - Mar 30
Japan's audit board has requested the health ministry provide supporting documentation for contracts with U.S and British coronavirus vaccine manufacturers after finding a weak basis for ordering a total of 882 million doses in fiscal 2020 and 2021.
Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missile at mock target in Sea of Japan
Reuters - Mar 29
Russia's navy fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
indianexpress.com - Mar 28
A group of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday.
Exploring new horizons: Japan's defense priorities
Center for Strategic & International Studies - Mar 25
With the revision of three key security documents in December 2022, Japan is charting a new course in its national defense strategy.
GaaSyy ordered to return passport
Kyodo - Mar 23
Japan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday ordered a popular online personality and former lawmaker, currently residing overseas and known as GaaSyy, to return his passport after police obtained an arrest warrant for him over celebrity defamation threat allegations.
Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence
Taiwan News - Mar 23
Russia said on Wednesday that a division of its Bastion coastal defence missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands in the north Pacific, some of which Japan claims as its territory.
'Outraged by the cruelty': Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine trip
euronews - Mar 22
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a surprise visit to Ukraine early Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day visit.
