Eggs off the menu at major restaurants due to supply shortage
NOJ -- Apr 07
Around 30 percent of restaurants in Japan have taken egg dishes off the menu due to a shortage of eggs and soaring prices due to the spread of avian influenza.
A survey of 100 major restaurants listed by Teikoku Databank found that at least 28 companies had decided to suspend egg menus this year as of April 5.
According to an agricultural cooperative, the average wholesale price of medium-sized eggs in April in Tokyo hit a record high of 350 yen per kilogram.
Half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan do not want kids: survey
Kyodo - Apr 08
Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.
Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects
Japan Today - Apr 08
Nineteen Japanese men detained in Cambodia in January on suspicion of taking part in organized phone and online scams will be deported to their homeland, a Cambodian immigration police officer said Friday.
Toyota to launch 10 new EV models by 2026
NHK - Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
Imperial garden party to be held without food or alcohol, sources say
NHK - Apr 08
No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.
Exiting BOJ chief defends monetary easing as Japan out of deflation
Japan Today - Apr 08
The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.
The Most Horrifying Anime is Banned Worldwide, Including in Japan
cbr.com - Apr 08
Most countries, including Japan, have outlawed an anime film called Shoujo Tsubaki.
Kim Kardashian working on 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07
Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.
Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka
Japan Today - Apr 07
An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.
Japan to create guidelines on use of AI chatbots in schools
Kyodo - Apr 07
The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.
Skyscraper to open in Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife area
NHK - Apr 07
One of the latest editions to Tokyo's skyline is set to open in the capital's Kabukicho district next Friday.
Japanese army chopper carrying 10 crew members vanishes from radar near Okinawa
WION - Apr 07
A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, reported Los Angeles Times.
Remote Japanese town rolls out bear-meat vending machine
South China Morning Post - Apr 07
A new vending machine in the rural Japanese mountain town of Semboku sells bear meat caught by local hunters.
Japan to offer military aid to ally nations in historic departure from post-WWII military pacifism
South China Morning Post - Apr 07
Japan has said it will offer friendly foreign nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences.
Japan's crackdown on truck driver overtime raises fears of economic breakdown
investing.com - Apr 07
Truck driver Yuichi Tomita has been delivering packages all over Japan for two decades, often clocking 40 straight hours on the road. He says the work is tough but a source of pride, and one he's never thought of quitting - until now.
Ohtani gets pitch clock violation on the mound, at the plate
Japan Today - Apr 07
Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history.
