Eggs off the menu at major restaurants due to supply shortage

Around 30 percent of restaurants in Japan have taken egg dishes off the menu due to a shortage of eggs and soaring prices due to the spread of avian influenza.

A survey of 100 major restaurants listed by Teikoku Databank found that at least 28 companies had decided to suspend egg menus this year as of April 5.

According to an agricultural cooperative, the average wholesale price of medium-sized eggs in April in Tokyo hit a record high of 350 yen per kilogram.