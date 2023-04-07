Imperial garden party to be held without food or alcohol, sources say

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will host the party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens on May 11. It will be the first such event since the Emperor ascended the throne.

Imperial couples have traditionally hosted the parties twice a year -- in the spring and fall.

Guests were usually treated to sandwiches and other refreshments, along with grilled mutton from sheep raised at the Imperial Stock Farm. Beer and other alcoholic drinks were also served.

Sources close to the Imperial Household Agency say only soft drinks will be available at the upcoming party, in consideration of the coronavirus infection situation.