The Most Horrifying Anime is Banned Worldwide, Including in Japan

Most countries, including Japan, have outlawed an anime film called Shoujo Tsubaki.

As detailed on Anime Dork, Shoujo Tsubaki tells the story of a 14-year-old girl named Midori that undergoes extreme emotional and sexual trauma at the hands of a group of deranged circus performers. When reviewing the film, most nations deemed its contents too graphic and disturbing for the average viewer, ultimately leading to a worldwide ban.

The aforementioned film is an adaptation of Suehiro Maruo's 1984 manga of the same name. Its morbid tale opens with the young heroine, Midori selling flowers by the roadside to help her sick mother. While there, a creepy individual approaches her and offers her shelter in the event she should ever find herself in need of it. Midori returns home, only to find rats eating her dead mother's body. ...continue reading