The Most Horrifying Anime is Banned Worldwide, Including in Japan
The anime Shoujo Tsubaki contains such disturbing portrayals of emotional and physical abuse that it is banned from its country of origin.
As detailed on Anime Dork, Shoujo Tsubaki tells the story of a 14-year-old girl named Midori that undergoes extreme emotional and sexual trauma at the hands of a group of deranged circus performers. When reviewing the film, most nations deemed its contents too graphic and disturbing for the average viewer, ultimately leading to a worldwide ban.
The aforementioned film is an adaptation of Suehiro Maruo's 1984 manga of the same name. Its morbid tale opens with the young heroine, Midori selling flowers by the roadside to help her sick mother. While there, a creepy individual approaches her and offers her shelter in the event she should ever find herself in need of it. Midori returns home, only to find rats eating her dead mother's body. ...continue reading
Chad and Claire - Apr 09
There are so many reasons why people all around the world dream of visiting Japan. Some desire to witness the cutting-edge technology, others come for the beautiful natural sights, and many, like us, come for the delicious food.
Japan Times - Apr 09
A body was reportedly seen floating in the waters off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture where a military helicopter with 10 members aboard went missing a few days ago, the Japan Coast Guard said Saturday.
Kyodo - Apr 08
Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.
Japan Today - Apr 08
Nineteen Japanese men detained in Cambodia in January on suspicion of taking part in organized phone and online scams will be deported to their homeland, a Cambodian immigration police officer said Friday.
NHK - Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
NHK - Apr 08
No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.
Japan Today - Apr 08
The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.
cbr.com - Apr 08
BBC - Apr 08
Japanese vending machines, which offer whale meat, snails-in-a-can or edible insects, have a new dish on the menu: wild bear meat.
NOJ - Apr 07
Around 30 percent of restaurants in Japan have taken egg dishes off the menu due to a shortage of eggs and soaring prices due to the spread of avian influenza.
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07
Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.
Japan Today - Apr 07
An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.
Kyodo - Apr 07
The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.
NHK - Apr 07
One of the latest editions to Tokyo's skyline is set to open in the capital's Kabukicho district next Friday.
WION - Apr 07
A missing Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members is likely to have crashed into the water off a southern island after debris resembling aircraft pieces were seen in the area, reported Los Angeles Times.
South China Morning Post - Apr 07
A new vending machine in the rural Japanese mountain town of Semboku sells bear meat caught by local hunters.