Bear meat vending machine is a first for Japan

Japanese vending machines, which offer whale meat, snails-in-a-can or edible insects, have a new dish on the menu: wild bear meat.

Different cuts of local black bear are sold from a vending machine in Semboku city, according to a Japanese daily.

Customers can buy fatty or lean meat for about 2,200 yen per 250g, reports the Mainichi Shimbun.

Asiatic black bears are classed as internationally vulnerable. Japan says it limits numbers that can be hunted.

Run by local restaurant Soba Goro, the machine in Semboku in northern Akita prefecture reportedly sells 10-15 packs a week of meat from bears killed in nearby mountains by local hunters. ...continue reading