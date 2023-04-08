Body reported in waters near where GSDF chopper disappeared

A body was reportedly seen floating in the waters off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture where a military helicopter with 10 members aboard went missing a few days ago, the Japan Coast Guard said Saturday.

The Ground Self-Defense Force received a call from a local resident who said that "what looked like a human body" was floating north of Irabu Island, near Miyako.

With all 10 members still unaccounted for after the helicopter went missing on Thursday, the GSDF notified the coast guard and searched the area but no further information about the sighting was immediately available.

The chances of survival for those on board is believed to start falling sharply 72 hours after the accident. ...continue reading