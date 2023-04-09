Submarine rescue ship joining search for missing helicopter
Ten people were on board the chopper, including the head of the Ground Self-Defense Force's 8th Division. It disappeared while flying over waters off Miyako Island. All those aboard are still unaccounted for.
The rescue ship is equipped with a remotely operated unmanned vehicle. If sonar detects something like a helicopter, the vehicle would be used to confirm the finding. Divers could also be sent in to search.
The chopper is equipped with an emergency location transmitter. The device is designed to automatically activate upon impact or water immersion. But the GSDF says it has not confirmed any distress signal so far.
The GSDF on Saturday received a report of what appeared to be a person floating near the coast of the nearby island of Irabu. But the follow-up search found nothing....continue reading
The Japan News - Apr 09
Voting is underway in the first round of unified local elections across Japan on Sunday, with issues including child-rearing support, the fight against inflation and the revitalization of regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHK - Apr 09
Japan's Self-Defense Forces have dispatched a submarine rescue ship to join efforts to find a helicopter that went missing off the southern prefecture of Okinawa on Thursday.
Chad and Claire - Apr 09
There are so many reasons why people all around the world dream of visiting Japan. Some desire to witness the cutting-edge technology, others come for the beautiful natural sights, and many, like us, come for the delicious food.
Japan Times - Apr 09
A body was reportedly seen floating in the waters off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture where a military helicopter with 10 members aboard went missing a few days ago, the Japan Coast Guard said Saturday.
Kyodo - Apr 08
Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.
Japan Today - Apr 08
Nineteen Japanese men detained in Cambodia in January on suspicion of taking part in organized phone and online scams will be deported to their homeland, a Cambodian immigration police officer said Friday.
NHK - Apr 08
Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.
NHK - Apr 08
No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.
Japan Today - Apr 08
The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.
cbr.com - Apr 08
Most countries, including Japan, have outlawed an anime film called Shoujo Tsubaki.
BBC - Apr 08
Japanese vending machines, which offer whale meat, snails-in-a-can or edible insects, have a new dish on the menu: wild bear meat.
NOJ - Apr 07
Around 30 percent of restaurants in Japan have taken egg dishes off the menu due to a shortage of eggs and soaring prices due to the spread of avian influenza.
dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07
Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.
Japan Today - Apr 07
An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.
Kyodo - Apr 07
The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.
NHK - Apr 07
One of the latest editions to Tokyo's skyline is set to open in the capital's Kabukicho district next Friday.