Narita airport to build 3rd runway and consolidate 3 terminals

Narita International Airport Corporation is expecting a drastic increase in the number of passengers and plans to complete a new runway and extend one of the existing two runways by the end of March, 2029.

The company has been discussing with central and local government officials, as well as experts, about how to improve the airport's efficiency.

Its interim report calls for a new terminal that would consolidate the three existing terminals. A potential location is a site south of the current Terminal 2.